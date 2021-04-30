This week, the Yuba County Land Use and Public Works Committee directed county staff to put an item on the next board agenda to approve two projects to move forward.
Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chair Gary Bradford said the projects will be funded by $400,000 in grant money from the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 (Proposition 68) and $80,000 in county money.
The first project will expand Sycamore Ranch.
“As usage and popularity of the park has increased, the demand for more camping has increased,” Bradford said in an email. “This area has the potential to open up ten to twenty new sites, serving public demand and increasing operating revenues.”
In addition, the project will improve the surrounding aesthetics of the newly installed restroom facilities building by installing landscape and supportive irrigation and lighting and signage will be installed for safety in various locations throughout the park.
“Essentially, the project increases safety and capacity, improving recreational opportunities for residents and visitors,” Bradford said.
The second project will construct a 0.48-mile bike and pedestrian path segment that will be the first of a larger and eventual 7.3-mile bike and pedestrian path around Plumas Lake.
The path will consist of a 10-foot wide, two-way, paved path accessible to non-motorized traffic. It will start on the south side of Feather River Boulevard, 750 feet west of River Oaks Boulevard and it will wrap around along the perimeter of the neighborhood. The path will travel southeasterly and end at the base of the Bear River levee.
Bradford said the improvements at Sycamore Ranch will be completed this year and design and environmental work for the rest of the project will begin. It is expected that the construction of the bike trail and the additional camping spots at Sycamore Ranch won’t start until next construction season.
“I am excited for the opportunity to expand capacity at Sycamore Ranch and also construct the first segment on the western edge of Plumas Lake,” Bradford said.
The board will vote on whether to approve both projects going forward at the May 11 meeting.