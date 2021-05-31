The Yuba County Public Works Department announced it plans to close a portion of Brophy Road this week to allow crews to conduct road improvements.
The closure is planned for Wednesday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The temporary closure will be between the intersections of North Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road. Residences along Brophy Road and Emergency Services will be given access off North Beale Road only.
Public works advises motorists to use Alberta Avenue, North Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road as alternative routes during the road work.