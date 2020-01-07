Puerto Rico – Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans remained in the dark Tuesday evening, hours after a powerful predawn earthquake tore up roads throughout the southwestern coast, damaged electrical generators and forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

The strongest in a string of quakes that have shaken the island since Dec. 28 was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit off the southern coast at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, briefly sparking a tsunami alert. Since then, the U.S. Geological Survey reported dozens of small quakes and aftershocks in the same area, including a magnitude 6.0 at 7:18 a.m.

At least one person, a 73-year-old resident of Ponce, died as a result of Tuesday’s earthquakes. One of the major highways in the southern part of the island was blocked by rockfalls and was starting to reopen by Tuesday evening.

