Harry Potter lovers are in for a treat with Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts’ latest production, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” by Matt Cox.
“Puffs” is best described as an unofficial tongue-in-cheek parody, founded in the make-believe world of witchcraft and wizardry. This campy production follows three not-so-well known characters that just so happened to attend school alongside a certain infamous scar headed wizard boy who shall not be named.
Please note, “Puffs” is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the “Harry Potter” books, films or play. This, however, does not stop it from being entertaining. With a mix of scripted bits, adlib, and audience engagement, this colorful production is a good fit for young actors looking to stretch their acting repertoires.
Interested patrons will have just four chances to capture this unique show before it disappears. The first performance will open at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the South Auditorium adjacent to Marysville High School at 12 E. 18th St. in Marysville. Friday will commence at the same time, same place, and Saturday will host two performances, one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for general admission and $5 for students, seniors, and military. “Puffs” is rated PG for mild coarse language and innuendo. Parental guidance is suggested.
In the summer of 2021, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts’ drama director, Matt DeMeritt, co-directed a virtual production of “Puffs” for a local community theater company in Yuba City. That cast featured four of DeMeritt’s students that are now getting a chance to revisit the show in new roles.
“I think it’s important that they get to explore the production from a different angle,” said DeMerritt. “And it does feel like a different show being performed live as opposed to virtually. The story can be followed, the jokes land better, and the energy is exchanged in a way that just wasn’t possible online.”
Excluding the four primary leads, the remaining ensemble takes on about 50 roles, including “A Very Tall Man,” “Ernie Mac,” and “Blondo Malfoy.” Aside from these eccentric characters, a special soundtrack has been assembled for the show, complete with 685 cues.
“The sound effects are a character all their own,” said DeMeritt, “Usually we only bring in the tech crew about a week before opening, but this one has required four weeks of rehearsal just to learn the sounds.”
Freshman Felix Meyer is the designated sound operator for the show and a new student at the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. In addition to sound effects, Meyer said the show would be utilizing some basic follow spots, lots of props, and a particularly interesting bathroom scene involving bubbles.
While knowledge of the “Harry Potter” franchise certainly enriches the viewing experience of “Puffs,” DeMeritt doesn’t feel that it is necessarily essential for enjoying the production.
“It’s still a coming of age story regardless of whether you know the books and movies or not,” said DeMeritt. “It’s still silly, the story is still relevant, and it can be a great introduction into that world.”
For additional information about this event, contact Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts at 530-749-6155 or visit charter.mjusd.com.