Puffs1.jpg

Cast members form a train with their bodies during Monday’s dress rehearsal for Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts’ newest show, “Puffs,” in Marysville.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Harry Potter lovers are in for a treat with Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts’ latest production, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” by Matt Cox. 

“Puffs” is best described as an unofficial tongue-in-cheek parody, founded in the make-believe world of witchcraft and wizardry. This campy production follows three not-so-well known characters that just so happened to attend school alongside a certain infamous scar headed wizard boy who shall not be named.  

