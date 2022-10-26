Everyone was in the Halloween spirit Saturday, as dozens of furry friends and their owners sported their best costumes to attend the fourth annual Puptoberfest, hosted by the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS) at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
Molly Conrado, event organizer and Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer, said this event is important for the shelter and its nonprofit FOCCAS, because it raises the much-needed funds to keep the shelter running while raising community awareness for the facility.
This year, festivities included a doggy costume contest, a vendor fair featuring several local vendors selling gifts, handmade crafts and home-baked cakes and cookies for both humans and dogs, lawn games, cotton candy, a barbeque lunch provided by the Colusa Lions Club, free books for children and youths from the Colusa County Free Library’s Literacy Program, a raffle with 15 donated gift baskets and puppuccinos for the four-legged attendees.
Colusa County’s Animal Control officers, including Chief Courtney Elliott, Jenna Lambgino, and Jaz Lizama, and several FOCCAS representatives joined in on the festivities and Lambgino even emceed the doggy costume contest, which organizers said was the highlight of the event.
“The costume contest is always a lot of fun; there were some fantastic costumes this year. I am particularly fond of the human/dog pair costumes,” said Pam DaGrossa, Colusa County Free Library literacy coordinator and FOCCAS volunteer.
This year, event organizers also partnered with the Colusa County Free Library to hold the “Paws to Read” program, which is held on the third Saturday of each month at the Colusa branch of the library, at the park during the event.
“Only a few families took advantage of the opportunity to read at the event, but the smiles on the kids’ faces when they chose their free books suggested there would be some reading going on at home that evening,” said DaGrossa.
According to DaGrossa, this year’s Puptoberfest was a “pawsome success,” with $3,756 raised for the Colusa Animal Shelter – a total that exceeds the funds raised at past installments of the event.
“The Colusa County community and supporters of our animal shelter are unbelievably generous,” said DaGrossa. “It was fun and festive.”
DaGrossa said FOCCAS is grateful for the many sponsors that help bring this event to fruition each year, including Selovers Paint and Body Auto Center, the Colusa Lions Club, Colusa Rotary, Hal and Patti Morris, Colleen Wrysinski Realty, Reading Oil, Ben and Denise Carter, Gennis Zeller, Denise and Ed Conrado and super donors Cynthia Gobel and Beverly Gabbert.
But DaGrossa said the great success of the event should be credited to Molly Conrado, whose passion and devotion has been the driving force behind the event since its inception four years ago.
“Molly Conrado conceived of this event and has taken the lead each of its four years,” said DaGrossa. “It wouldn’t have happened at all without her heart and energy. FOCCAS and Colusa County Animal Control take their role in animal welfare seriously and are honored that the community is willing to give their hard-earned money in support of those efforts.”