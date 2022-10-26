Everyone was in the Halloween spirit Saturday, as dozens of furry friends and their owners sported their best costumes to attend the fourth annual Puptoberfest, hosted by the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS) at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. 

Molly Conrado, event organizer and Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer, said this event is important for the shelter and its nonprofit FOCCAS, because it raises the much-needed funds to keep the shelter running while raising community awareness for the facility. 

