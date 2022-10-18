The fourth annual Puptoberfest event, hosted by the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS), will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa this Saturday to raise money for the Colusa County Animal Shelter.

“This is a very important event for the animal shelter and FOCCAS, their nonprofit,” said Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer and event organizer Molly Conrado. “It has a dual purpose of raising funds as well as community awareness for the shelter.”

