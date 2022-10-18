The fourth annual Puptoberfest event, hosted by the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS), will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa this Saturday to raise money for the Colusa County Animal Shelter.
“This is a very important event for the animal shelter and FOCCAS, their nonprofit,” said Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer and event organizer Molly Conrado. “It has a dual purpose of raising funds as well as community awareness for the shelter.”
According to Conrado, this year’s event will include a dog costume contest, a vendor fair featuring several local vendors, lawn games, a barbeque lunch provided by the Colusa Lions Club, a raffle and more.
Conrado said this year the Colusa County Free Library has also partnered with the event and will be hosting its “Paws to Read” program during the festivities.
Pam DaGrossa, Colusa County Free Library literacy coordinator and FOCCAS volunteer, said the Colusa County Free Library and Colusa County Animal Control partner to hold the “Paws to Read” program on the third Saturday of each month at the Colusa branch of the library.
“Children read books to dogs and cats that have been adopted from the shelter,” said DaGrossa. “Each child receives a free book to take home and read to their own pet or to an ‘adopted’ stuffed animal. This month’s ‘Paws to Read’ will be held at Puptoberfest.”
According to DaGrossa, all of the funds raised at the Puptoberfest event will go directly to FOCCAS.
“FOCCAS uses donations to make improvements to the shelter and improve the lives of shelter animals,” said DaGrossa. “FOCCAS regularly provides vaccines and medicines, medical assessment and treatment, and transport to rescue partners. Upcoming projects focus on increasing sanitation at the shelter, and expanding exterior kennel capacity.”
DeGrossa said the event has raised more than $1,000 each year, with the exception of a scaled-down event in 2021.
“During the first year of COVID, we held a walk-up table, yet still raised over $800,” said DaGrossa. “Our community is very generous and recognizes the work and impact of FOCCAS.”
In addition to helping meet the needs of animals at the shelter and making improvements to the shelter, DaGrossa said when FOCCAS has adequate funds it is able to go the extra distance for some animals that might not otherwise be saved.
“This is particularly true for animals with challenging medical situations,” said DaGrossa. “The supplies and equipment FOCCAS provides also help the animal control officers to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”
The fourth annual Puptoberfest event will be held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market streets in Colusa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.
Conrado said attendees are asked to keep dogs on a leash while at the event but those without a four-legged friend are welcome to attend as well.
“You do not need a dog to enjoy Puptoberfest,” said Conrado.