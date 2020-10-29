Although COVID-19 guidelines do not allow for a large community gathering at this time, Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS) will still host the second annual Puptoberfest at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa this Saturday to raise money for the Colusa County Animal Shelter. There will be a different format.
“It will be a ‘walk-up’ or ‘drive-up’ event,” said Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer and event organizer Molly Conrado. “People can bring their dog, if they’d like, for a bag of dog goodies and information. Their pooch can get a sweet treat as well,”
Conrado said last year’s inaugural event – which included lawn games, a food truck, beer and wine vendors and other local vendors – was a great success, raising more than $2,000 and receiving great support from the community.
The event will be at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until noon.
“We will still have a doggie costume contest,” said Conrado. “Pictures of dogs in costume will be taken and the winner will be posted on Facebook.”
Conrado said they will also be holding their 50/50 raffle again this year.
“Winner gets half the pot and the other half goes to the Colusa County Animal Shelter/FOCCAS,” said Conrado.
According to Conrado, facial coverings will be required and extra safety precautions will be in place during the event.
Donations are also appreciated. All proceeds from the event go towards helping the shelter fund things the county does not provide, including vaccines, testing and, when necessary, veterinary visits.
“We hope to enjoy the full event again next year,” said Conrado.
For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.