Francisco Oliver

Francisco Oliver

Francisco Oliver, a Plumas Lake man who pleaded no contest in late February to charges related to an incident described as “pure evil,” was sentenced by a Yuba County judge on Monday to serve 15 years to life in a state prison.

The case, the Appeal previously reported, revolved around an incident that occurred on Feb. 13. According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputy Earl Manion responded to the emergency department at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville regarding a domestic violence incident.

Tags

Recommended for you