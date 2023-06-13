Francisco Oliver, a Plumas Lake man who pleaded no contest in late February to charges related to an incident described as “pure evil,” was sentenced by a Yuba County judge on Monday to serve 15 years to life in a state prison.
The case, the Appeal previously reported, revolved around an incident that occurred on Feb. 13. According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputy Earl Manion responded to the emergency department at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville regarding a domestic violence incident.
“The survivor, a 30-year-old woman I will call Jane, had gone to the emergency room at the urging of a coworker, who noticed bruising on Jane’s neck and face,” Curry previously said in an email. “Jane explained to Deputy Manion that Oliver had beaten her over the course of two days because she had spoken to a male friend on the phone. Deputy Manion observed extensive bruising all over Jane’s body, including on her face, neck, abdomen, legs, buttocks, and behind her ears. Jane described Oliver beating her with his fists, kicking her, pulling her around by the hair, and hitting her repeatedly with a guitar amp cord. He also strangled her to unconsciousness, and forced her face into a toilet, holding her under the water.”
Curry previously said Oliver also used a cigarette to burn her breasts and genitalia.
“In addition to the extensive bruising, medical staff found that Jane had suffered a fractured eye-socket, broken nose, bruising to her internal organs, and second degree burns to her breasts and genitals,” Curry said.
After an investigation by Yuba County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Origer, Oliver was arrested later that day.
“This was pure evil,” Curry previously said in a statement. “I am so thankful to everyone who stood up for Jane, especially Jane's coworker, who encouraged Jane to seek help. Perpetrators of domestic violence typically isolate their victims; it is so important for all of us to become upstanders rather than bystanders when we suspect someone is being abused.”
On Monday, Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced Oliver to serve a negotiated term of 15 years to life in prison. Oliver previously pleaded no contest to “using force to sexually penetrate ‘Jane’ causing great bodily injury for an agreed upon term of eight years in prison” and to “torturing ‘Jane,’ which carries an additional sentence of seven years to life in prison,” the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
The district attorney’s office said Oliver had attempted to withdraw his original plea, claiming that his attorney had provided him with “ineffective assistance.”
"It's not uncommon for defendants to have 'buyer's remorse' after agreeing to a plea bargain of this magnitude, but that's not a legal reason to withdraw your plea" Curry said in a statement on social media on Tuesday. "I'm thankful Judge Scrogin did an excellent job making sure Oliver knew what he was doing when he pled back in February, and that she saw right through his ridiculous claim that his attorney hadn't provided him effective assistance."
Curry previously said if a parole board and the California governor ever decide that Oliver is safe to be released from prison, then he will be required to register as a sex offender.