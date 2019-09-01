A vehicle pursuit ended in a single-vehicle collision in Marysville on Sunday afternoon.
According to California Highway Patrol officials at the scene, the pursuit began in Yuba City when officers attempted an enforcement stop but the unidentified driver reportedly did not comply and the pursuit began.
On E Street in Marysville, the driver attempted to maneuver a curve but struck the center median and flipped the vehicle.
CHP said the sole occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rideout Medical Center where they will remain in custody.
CHP said they have not yet released the identity of the driver and it’s not clear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.