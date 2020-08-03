Three juveniles are suspected of stealing a vehicle and engaging in a pursuit with law enforcement that ended in a multiple-car collision and serious injuries.
At around 4 a.m. Saturday, the Yuba City Police Department received word that a vehicle had been stolen in the area of Shasta Street and Bridge Street thanks to a stolen vehicle recovery system which can be installed on a vehicle, according to a news release.
An officer in the area of Clark Avenue and Forbes Avenue passed a tan 2015 Toyota Camry, which matched the description of the stolen vehicle. The driver accelerated and attempted to flee the area after passing the officer in the intersection. The officer made a U-turn on Forbes Avenue and pursued the vehicle.
The stolen vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed north on Stafford Avenue near Bandy Way and failed to stop at the stop sign at Stafford Avenue and Colusa Avenue and continued through the intersection.
As it traveled through the intersection, the Camry collided with a Toyota Tundra, which was traveling east on Colusa Avenue causing the Tundra to roll over in the middle of the intersection. The stolen vehicle also hit a white sedan that was traveling west on Colusa Avenue, causing the sedan to spin and end up facing east in the westbound lanes of Colusa Avenue, according to the release. The sedan’s driver was not hurt.
The driver of the Tundra suffered serious injuries and is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. The three juveniles inside the stolen vehicle also suffered serious injuries and are being treated in Sacramento.
The intersection of Colusa Avenue and Stafford Avenue was closed for approximately six hours on Saturday, according to Lt. Sam Escheman. Eastbound lanes were partially shut down and westbound lanes were closed most of the six hours.
Criminal charges are pending the conclusion of an investigation into the incident by the Yuba City Police Traffic Division. The identity of the juvenile suspects and the injured driver were not released as of late Monday.
Law enforcement is looking to speak with the driver of a fourth vehicle that was in the intersection during the collision but was uninvolved. That person and any other witnesses of the collision, can call 822-4795 to speak with the Yuba City Traffic Division, according to the release.