After refusing to appear in court Tuesday, Henry Ramus pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Yuba County Superior Court.
Ramus is charged with driving away from a traffic accident Friday in the 1100 block of H Street . He was pursued by Marysville Police and allegedly jumped out of his moving vehicle at 10th Street and I Street. He continued evading police on foot, leaving the van he drove to crash into another vehicle.
After Ramus was arrested, a loaded firearm was found in the van, it was reported.
Ramus, 30, is in custody for felony evading, felony vandalism, hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Marysville Police press release.
His next court appearance will be Oct. 16 for a pre-hearing conference ahead of a preliminary hearing Oct. 18.
He is currently in custody at Yuba County jail and is being held on $115,000 bail.