A local girl had her wish come true when she got to be queen for a day, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.
Julianna Atkins, 7, of Yuba City has had cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening lung disease, since birth and recently her doctor submitted her name and story to the foundation. Julianna was selected and had her wish come true on Friday, according to Julianna’s mother Alex Atkins.
On Friday morning at a Sacramento Macy’s store, employees dressed as ladies and men in waiting for Julianna. She was escorted to a dressing room where she picked out the dress and jewelry she would wear for the rest of the day. Julianna was then escorted to her throne where she received a crown and scepter. She greeted friends, family and the community from the second floor overlooking the courtyard. After opening the store at 10 a.m., Julianna rode home in a limousine to conclude her day as a queen.
“When we got out to say hi to people and wave like a queen,” Julianna said about her favorite part of the day. “I enjoyed all of it.”
Alex Atkins said it was an emotional day for her to experience a whole day about her daughter.
“It was amazing,” Atkins said. “Probably more than I expected.”
Her favorite part of the morning was when Julianna walked down a red carpet lined with Macy’s employees and had a “prince” read out a proclamation that Julianna was the queen.
“She couldn’t stop smiling,” Atkins said.
Atkins said the day made Julianna feel special.
“I just think that it’s awesome what Macy’s and Make A Wish did for our family,” Atkins said.