Editor’s note: First they said masks didn’t matter, then they said they do, then they said masks are the most important defense we can take against the pandemic. A full year into the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccines slowly becoming available, it can be hard to keep things straight. Here’s our attempt to provide a simple question/answer presentation on subjects that readers have let us know they’re curious about … some of it is old information, some new. There will be additional questions covered next week – please let us know if you still have questions to get answers to by emailing us at ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
The Appeal reached out to Yuba-Sutter Public Health officials with a list of questions regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including inquiries about the disease itself, vaccinations, and ongoing restrictions and recommendations.
The following responses were provided by Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
GENERAL
Q: What sort of disease is COVID-19 and what does it do to the body?
A: COVID-19 is a virus that mainly affects the respiratory system, mostly affecting the lungs and leading to difficulty breathing, pneumonia, etc. We are learning more and more that COVID-19 also causes issues in other organs due to a robust inflammatory response leading to possible heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, etc.
Q: What are the symptoms to look out for?
A: Coughing, shortness of breath, fever/chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion/runny nose, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea. Any of these symptoms can be mistaken for the common cold or flu, so testing is the only way to know for sure if you are sick with COVID-19. You can be infected with both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Q: Who is most affected by the virus?
A: The virus does not discriminate (we’ve had two local individuals in their 30s with no or unknown underlying conditions die from COVID-19). However, we know that older adults and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of more severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death; 8 out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 are of those 65 years and older.
Q: What are the most important tenets/protocols for flattening the curve?
A: Since we know this virus is spread primarily through person-to-person contact, the tenets are based on interrupting that transmission: social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings/mingling with people outside your household, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick, even if your symptoms are mild.
Q: Are we flattening the curve? Remind us what “flattening the curve” actually means.
A: Flattening the curve is doing our part to stick to practicing the tenets in order to slow the spread of the virus and ease the burden on our fragile healthcare system. Looking at our numbers, it appears that we are bending the curve, though not enough to be out of the woods. The situation is precarious and as we saw, especially during the fall, one gathering — one infected person – can result in dozens of others becoming infected and some of those becoming hospitalized or even dying.
Q: Why did the messaging on wearing masks change? At the beginning it was thought they wouldn’t help, now they’re a must.
A: Remember, while coronaviruses are not new, this strain has only been infecting humans for about a year now, and because it is so new, scientists are still learning more about it every day.
Scientists initially believed that COVID-19 was not transmitted until an infected person became symptomatic. We know now that is not true, and that most cases came to be during a person’s asymptomatic phase of the illness. With that knowledge, wearing masks became a primary tenet as it keeps everyone’s potentially infected nose and mouth droplets close to them and in the mask and significantly lowered the chances of transmitting those droplets to others. We also now know that a face mask not only protects the person opposite from you, but also protects you due to the ability to filter out many of the virus particles before you can breathe them in.
Q: What should people know about the coronavirus variants? Are they more deadly than the virus we’ve been dealing with for the last year?
A: It appears the UK variant B117 spread 50% more rapidly than the current “wild-type” strain and may be up to 30% more deadly. Information is still emerging about the variants from South Africa and Brazil. Both Pfizer and Moderna have confirmed that their vaccines work against the UK variant. The vaccines are slightly less protective against the other two strains, but vaccination is still the best route to prevent severe disease and death.
Q: What are the ramifications if the variant reaches Yuba-Sutter?
A: It’s not a matter of if, but when. It is imperative that we vaccinate as many as possible of those 65 and older since they are the most at-risk, based on local data as to who will be hospitalized and who can possibly die due to COVID-19.
Q: Will coronavirus become a seasonal vaccination thing like the flu?
A: Possibly. We will need to see how things progress but the emergence of the virus variants is following a similar pattern to the emergence of the various flu virus strains.
VACCINES
Q: Most people are waiting for their turn to be vaccinated. Can you outline when certain people will be able to get theirs and how they will know when their turn is up? Does someone contact them or do they need to contact someone?
A: We follow guidance from the state, though local health officers have discretion as to sub-prioritize based on extremely limited vaccine supply as well as evolving conditions (like the new UK variant we expect will be the dominant strain in the US by March). We ask for residents to be patient. In the meantime, they can follow each county social media page and website which is updating with new information (yuba.org/vaccines / suttercounty.org/vaccine).
Q: How does it work if you are in a special group? Do you need to provide information from your doctor?
A: For example, currently, residents need to provide proof of Phase 1A eligibility like employer verification letter, employee badge, or IHSS paystub. We ask for proof of county of residency to ensure that we are vaccinating those 65-plus who are residents of Sutter County and Yuba County.
Q: Why is it taking so long to get vaccinations distributed? Can you lay it out for us? Does it have to do with allotments? What are health officials doing locally to speed up the process?
A: There’s a difference between allotments (what we’re told we will receive) and what we physically have on hand. We plan vaccination clinics based on what we physically have. The problem is extremely limited vaccine supply, which is out of local control. We are reliant on the state and federal government and are hopeful they can speed things up in the coming weeks.
Q: What is it like getting a shot? Does it hurt? Are there serious side-effects?
A: The feedback we’ve received is that you have a sore arm at the injection site, much like your seasonal flu vaccine. You can read the news from all over the world and read about some adverse effects, but they are fairly few and far between and in some cases, not yet proven to be directly linked to the vaccine.
The vaccine is safe and has been studied rigorously. Those who receive the vaccine are asked to sit in a waiting area on-site to be observed for at least 15 minutes for any side effects.
Q: What about those that have received the first dose – are they immune at all or not until you have received both shots?
A: The vaccine is not effective until you have had both doses. It becomes most effective about two weeks after the second dose.
Q: After an individual receives both doses, what changes for them? Can they go out and about and not worry? Do they still need to wear a mask and social distance?
A: It may take time for everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccination to get one. A vaccine that is 95% effective means that about 1 out of 20 people who get it may not have protection from getting the illness.
Also, while the vaccine may prevent you from getting sick, it is unknown at this time if you can still carry and transmit the virus to others. That is why, until more is understood about how well the vaccine works, continuing with precautions such as mask-wearing and physical distancing will be important.
Q: Can you still carry the virus after receiving both doses of the vaccine?
A: Yes. The vaccine protects you – and especially our vulnerable population – from getting seriously ill, but it does not keep you from infecting others.
Q: Will the COVID vaccine be a one time thing like the chickenpox vaccine or will it need to be done annually like the flu shot?
A: Viruses mutate to survive so, yes, we will likely see seasonal COVID-19 vaccines but more investigation is underway in regard to this.
TIERS/ORDERS
Q: Can you explain how the regional stay-at-home order differed from the current colored tier system we are in? Did the state order have any noticeable impacts to our local numbers?
A: The temporary regional stay-at-home was the most restrictive in halting activities to slow the spread of the virus to ease the burden on hospitals during the fall and winter surge-upon-surge. It appears that, while numbers remain high, we are as a region and a state bending the curve.
Q: How does the color tiered system work?
A: Based on the community transmission within a county, through the lens of case counts and test positivity, the state outlines which businesses can operate at what capacity. These tiers work to slow the spread by limiting close person-to-person contact. If a county is doing better at containing the virus, it is permitted to operate at a higher capacity.
Q: Can you explain what the purple tier entails?
A: It is most restrictive, with restaurant dining limited to outdoors and takeout, and so-forth. Because Yuba-Sutter (and most California counties) are experiencing widespread virus activity, the state restricts activities in an effort to slow the spread.
Q: Specifically, are restaurants supposed to be serving only outdoors? Are bars closed?
A: Within the purple tiers, restaurants should be operating outdoors or via take-out/deliveries. Bars should be closed for both indoors and outdoors operations.
Q: What exactly is supposed to be open and closed?
A: It depends which tier each County is in. For a full list, please refer to covid19.ca.gov.
Q: Is there hope of moving to the next tier ever?
A: While our numbers remain high, we’ve gotten into the red tier before so we can do it again. We just have to maintain those tenets and do our parts to slow the spread.
Q: Is hybrid schooling OK as of now?
A: Please note that these determinations should be made at the school district level in consultation with the state’s Safe for All Schools taskforce.