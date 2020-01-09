CHICAGO – Her hands shackled behind her, a public defender at her side, a girlfriend of jailed singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that she hit another girlfriend with a cellphone while yelling, “I can’t stand you. I hayou.”
During a brief hearing in domestic violence court, prosecutors said Joycelyn Savage, 24, “became irate” Wednesday afternoon after entering Kelly’s condo in Trump Tower that she has shared with the other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, 22. Savage allegedly began kicking and hitting Clary, who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for injuries to her face.
Assistant State’s Attorney Collin Willman said the attack apparently was caught on Instagram Live, and he asked that the video be preserved as evidence. The video shows the inside of Kelly’s condo, where an apparent Grammy could be seen, as well as balloons and a “Welcome Home” sign.
An assistant public defender representing Savage asked that she be released on a recognizance bond. She said Savage doesn’t work and lives off an inheritance.
Judge Erika Orr agreed with the request, telling Savage she would have to forfeit $2,000 if she doesn’t appear at her next court date in two weeks. Her family was waiting at the courthouse. Savage had spent the night in a police lockup after being charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.
Last year, both women disputed allegations that the 53-year-old singer has been holding them against their will and brainwashing them. Kelly is facing more than a dozen sex-crime charges filed in two federal courts and two state courts.
The confrontation between the two women began shortly after 2 p.m. at the Trump Tower, where Kelly still keeps a condo.