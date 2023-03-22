The Sisters of Scota Women’s Motorcycle Club recently announced that the group’s annual Rabbit Run fundraiser will take place on April 1 in Yuba County.

Now in its 14th year, the fundraiser is the “pride and joy” of the club, according to Sarah J. Martin, the club’s president, also known as “Banshee.” Proceeds from the Rabbit Run will go toward programs and summer camp scholarships to Camp Rockin’ U at Lake Francis RV Resort in Dobbins for foster children of EA Family Services, a private, nonprofit corporation focused on foster care that provides a variety of services to children and young adults.

