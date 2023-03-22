The Sisters of Scota Women’s Motorcycle Club recently announced that the group’s annual Rabbit Run fundraiser will take place on April 1 in Yuba County.
Now in its 14th year, the fundraiser is the “pride and joy” of the club, according to Sarah J. Martin, the club’s president, also known as “Banshee.” Proceeds from the Rabbit Run will go toward programs and summer camp scholarships to Camp Rockin’ U at Lake Francis RV Resort in Dobbins for foster children of EA Family Services, a private, nonprofit corporation focused on foster care that provides a variety of services to children and young adults.
According to the club, the nonprofit foster family agency Environmental Alternatives, or EA, has “played an important role in Northern California matching nurturing homes with love with foster children” since 1981.
“In addition to placement in individual families, Environmental Alternatives operates several six-bed group homes and a 30-bed group home,” the club said. “They also offer transitional rental housing for youth aged 18-24 who have aged out of foster care. They are also the proud owners and operators of Lake Francis RV Resort near Dobbins.”
Proceeds from Lake Francis RV Resort, which is open to the public, help send about 100 foster children to Camp Rockin’ U, along with about 500 other campers ages 7-14 who are not in foster care, the club said.
To take part in the fundraiser, sign-ins will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on the morning of the ride at Gold Eagle Market located at 11269 Loma Rica Rd. in the Loma Rica area. Admission is $20 per person.
“Please join Sisters of Scota WMC on a guided motorcycle ride through the foothills of Yuba County to Lake Francis Resort in Dobbins,” Martin said. “Other vehicles are welcome to join us at Lake Francis Resort as well.”
Along with the guided ride, the event will feature a bike blessing by the Christian Motorcyclist Association, live music by The Swankmasters, a ride-in bike show, a “specially prepared holiday luncheon” and Easter activities for foster kids. Martin said the fundraiser will take place rain or shine.
“Your financial donations help send foster children to Camp Rockin U in the summer. They also help us purchase Easter basket supplies in March, school supplies in August and holiday gifts at Christmas,” the club said. “Your monetary donations assist us in purchasing supplies for the Rabbit Run event we host to support Environmental Alternatives. If a financial contribution is not possible, donations of school supplies, Easter supplies and Christmas gifts are always welcome.”
According to information provided by the Sisters of Scota Women’s Motorcycle Club, the nonprofit organization was “founded on the premise that we will do our best to bring together groups of people including motorcycle clubs, independent riders and supporters to raise funds for nonprofit organizations that benefit women, children and animals with regard to health issues.”
The club started in 1979 as the Leather and Lace Womens’ Motorcycle Club. In 2001, the name was changed to Sisters of Scota.
“One of our original founding members and sole survivor of that era, eventually laid claim to the mystical energetic colors and patch sustaining our need for a mentor and principle leading-light of values such as our commitment, our ethics, our indomitable spirit and woman power; we maintain an affinity for Mother Earth and Goddess Spirit and, in our way, hope to influence a lasting transformation for ourselves as we live to strive at self-actualization,” the club says. “We are blessed to have with us, still today and may we introduce Dayna ‘Grumbles’ Davidson-Sands, our living legend. Most all of us strive to live and commit to something – we just happened to choose our love of riding motorcycles to influence our choice in matters pertaining to commitment by becoming Sisters of Scota.”