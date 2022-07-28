The Butte County Public Health’s Animal Control Program announced Thursday that there has been an increase in skunks infected with rabies in the southern portion of the county, a location close to both Yuba and Sutter counties.
Officials urged residents in the area to take precautions and keep current on rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs.
“Pets can become infected with rabies and spread the virus to humans,” officials said.
According to Butte County, four skunks in the south part of the county have tested positive for rabies since mid-June.
“We don’t know why we are seeing an increase in rabid skunks, but will continue to monitor the situation,” Butte County Public Health Director Danette York said in a statement. “The public is urged not to interact with wildlife and to protect their pets from wildlife encounters, which includes keeping them current on their rabies vaccinations.”
Officials said any mammal can get rabies, but the most commonly affected animals in the U.S. are raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes.
“Residents who suspect there is a rabid skunk on their property or find an injured animal, such as a skunk, raccoon, fox or bat should call their local animal control agency regarding possible exposure,” Butte County Public Health said.