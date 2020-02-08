A low-cost rabies vaccination clinic is planned for this month for local dog and cat owners.
The North Valley Veterinary Medical Association and Yuba County Sheriff's Animal Care Services will host and sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination event for $8 on Feb. 22 between 2-4 p.m. at the Yuba County Animal Care Services facility – 5245 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst.
According to the department, it is mandatory for Yuba County residents within the jurisdiction to vaccinate their dog before obtaining its license or license renewal. Owners living within Marysville city limits or Beale Air Force Base are not within the jurisdiction.
“All new and renewal license applications require a copy of the rabies vaccination certificate that is issued by a licensed veterinarian,” according to the department. “The license is only valid during the time the rabies vaccination is effective, so please check and make sure that the rabies vaccination has not expired.”
License fees vary if your dog is not spayed or neutered.
All cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash at the clinic. For more information contact Yuba County Sheriff's Animal Care Services at 741-6478.