Two low-cost rabies vaccination clinics will be open in Yuba County later this month providing rabies vaccinations for $8, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services.
The North Valley Veterinary Medical Association and Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services will be sponsoring the clinics that will be open Saturday, Jan. 25.
One clinic will be open from 2-4 p.m. at Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services located at 5245 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. The other clinic will be conducting vaccinations from 10 a.m. to noon at Yuba County Sheriff’s Brownsville Sub-Station located at 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville.
Yuba County dog licenses will be available at the clinics. Dogs will be required to be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. For more information, call Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services at 741-6478.