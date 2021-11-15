Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is holding discussion groups that will delve into issues ranging from systemic racism, implicit bias, microaggression, diversity and personal experience, every Sunday until March 2022.
“We talk about ourselves and our own striving to grasp what is going on,” said Susan Allen, co-founder of the group Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues. “The biggest problem is ignorance. We all have it, it’s our implicit bias and until we can understand what biases we have within ourselves, we can never have a world where a Black person can be comfortable and safe in their daily lives.”
The first bi-weekly discussion group is called The Mutiracial Experience and is held on the first and third Sundays of the month. Throughout the meeting, members discuss and watch films based on understanding what it means to be multiracial and bi-racial in the U.S. The discussions provide members with a safe space to express their identity and talk about effective ways of helping multiracial communities. It also gives members the opportunity to create a community with people who share similar experiences and concerns.
“This is open to all people and is a real eye-opener to promote understanding of what it is like to be multiracial in America,” said Allen.
The other bi-weekly discussion series held on the second and fourth Sunday of the month is called Calling People In, Not Out. This discussion introduces people to talks about racism and also includes film-based discussions and slide presentations revolving around a deeper understanding of anti-Black racial sentiment in America. According to Allen, during the first meeting members introduced themselves and watched a short Ted Talk film by Loretta Ross called “Calling People In, Not Out,” which is where the discussion group name came from. The group then discussed the film.
“We reserve some minutes at the end of every session for people to share experiences they have had since our last session in their everyday lives,” said Allen.
According to Allen, people talk about examples and give each other advice and suggestions when encountering experiences or own-self biases. Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues intends to create a learning community that can share personal experiences, knowledge or skills around anti-racism work with other individuals and organizations.
“Race Dialogues seeks to address anti-Black racism by engaging the community in as many small ways as we can to promote understanding,” said Allen. “This is an incredibly complex social problem in our country, our community, and nothing is solved by one-upmanship and polarizing dispute and conflict. The more one stridently calls people out, the more you entrench them in further negative thinking and defense. This organization is about promoting dialogue but that doesn’t mean that it begins in words and ends in words, we are all about action dialogue in our everyday lives.”
Discussions are held through Zoom. In order to connect, people can contact Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues at YSRDConnect9@gmail.com or call 530-641-3752.
Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is also collaborating with Yuba-Sutter Arts and Culture to spread word of the organization. Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues will soon be hosting four workshops at Yuba College to promote the understanding of the film “13th,” a film that demonstrates the school-to-prison pipeline. The group also meets every Saturday evening at 4 p.m. to walk at the Yuba City Town Center.
Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues also will launch its newest podcast called “Under Our Skin” in two weeks which will include interviews with local people about their personal experiences.