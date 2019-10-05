To kick off Pink October, an estimated 650 people laced up their running shoes and headed out to Geweke Field Saturday morning for the 22 annual Race for Awareness 5K Walk/Run.
Each year, the event raises money for Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation which financially assists women who are battling female forms of cancer in the Yuba-Sutter area, providing up to $2,000 dollars for day to day bills including rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, treatment costs and transportation.
According to Pink October director Nancy Elrod, the foundation has helped 440 women since the foundation was established in 2016.
“We will be hitting over one million dollars given back to the community by the end of the year,” said Elrod. “It’s very important to us that 100 percent of the proceeds stay local to help women.”
Volunteer Melissa Christofic said she has been attending this event since loosing her mother to breast cancer over ten years ago.
“I wanted to come out to support friends and women like my mother that were fighting their own battles,” said Christofic. “After loosing my mother and now being a mother to young girls myself, I see how important it is to support things like this in our community.”