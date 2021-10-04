As an avid runner, Jessica Warren prefers to run in groups and with a supporting crowd cheering her on.
Of course last year that did not happen as the Race for Awareness 5K was held virtually where runners clocked and submitted their mileage on their own schedule to avoid large gatherings.
Warren said while she participated last year, the 2021 event was much more enjoyable.
“The official start times, all the people around the track really make a difference,” Warren said. “When you’re running by yourself it is not as fun.”
Warren was one of about 450 participants for the 24th Pink October event held annually since 1997 at Geweke Field in Yuba City.
Nancy Elrod, one of the owners of Geweke Ford and director of Pink October, said the foundation surpassed $1 million raised in January 2020.
The nonprofit has also assisted over 500 women battling a form of female cancer, Elrod said.
Most of the work, Elrod said, is centered around helping an individual with financial needs that are difficult to meet while undergoing cancer treatment.
Elrod said most everybody works with a medical social worker who assists the individual with daily life chores.
“Financial stability is hard when you’re going through treatment,” Elrod said.
Warren said one of the main reasons why she has participated each year since 2016 is because cancer hits close to home for her.
“My sister had breast cancer, so I am out here supporting her and Pink October,” Warren said. “There are so many families impacted within this community. A lot of the money raised goes toward pre-screenings (for mammograms).”
A health screening for low-income families is Wednesday by appointment at Sutter Medical Foundation Radiology, 440 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City.
“That’s important for early detection,” Warren said.
Other Pink October events happening in the Yuba-Sutter area include:
– The South Yuba County Rotary Club and the Wheatland High School Shooting Team have teamed up to raise money for the Geweke’s Caring For Women Foundation Pink October program at Coon Creek Trap and Skeet Club, 5393 Waltz Road, Rio Oso on Sunday. Each registered shooter will receive two rounds of shotgun shells, a ticket for the silent auction and a tri-tip lunch. To register for the early bird special price, visit http://bit.ly/373HmjF or sign up the day of the event if space is available. For more information, contact David Read at drandolphread@gmail.com or call 749-8065.
– The Scramble Fore a Cure event will be held Oct. 15 at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $150-$230. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit https://www.pink-october.org.