Some Yuba-Sutter election races have started to take shape as local candidates have filed their intent to run paperwork.
A complete picture of who all is in the running for the various seats up for grabs won’t be known until next week, as candidates have until Friday to file, or next Wednesday in races where the incumbent doesn’t file.
Here’s a look at who has filed so far, as of Wednesday afternoon:
Yuba County
One county supervisor position (District 2) is headed to a runoff election, with the candidates being Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
There are 21 special district positions up for grabs. Candidates that have filed paperwork so far include Bill Lowe (Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 4), Joseph Maslan (BVID Division 5), Joan Saunders (Linda County Water District), Glen Weldon and Robert Shinn (Linda Fire Protection District); Douglas J. Neilson (North Yuba Water District Division 1); Fred Mitchell (NYWD Division 2); Gary Hawthorne (NYWD Division 3); and Dennise Burbank (Olivehurst Public Utilities District Director at Large 1).
There are also 14 seats on school district boards. Candidates so far include Randy Davis (Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 1), Susan E. Scott (MJUSD Trustee Area 2), Alisan Hastey (MJUSD Trustee Area 3), Doug Criddle and Monica Oakes (MJUSD Trustee Area 4); Michele Perrault (Plumas Lake Elementary School District); Kathy Herbert and Nicole Crabb (Wheatland Elementary School District); Dennise Burbank (Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 2); and Desiree Hastey (Yuba County Board of Education Trustee Area 4).
Sutter County
Two county supervisor positions are headed to a runoff election. In District 4, Karm Bains faces Tej Maan. In District 5, Mat Conant faces Sarb Thiara.
Candidates running for the three Sutter Community Services District seats include Larry Crabtree and James E. Barringer.
There are 36 seats on school district boards up for grabs. Candidates that have filed to date include Michael Pasquale (Yuba Community College Trustee Area 4), Ronald Turner (Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 1), June McJunkin (SCBOE Trustee Area 3), Victoria Lachance (SCBOE Trustee Area 4), Divinder K. Bains (Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 1), Chad Miller (YCUSD Board Trustee Area 2), Kathy Walker and Scott Davis (Live Oak Unified School District Board); Benjamin Moody and Joe Lemenager (Brittan School District Board); Joe Dickson (Browns School District Board); Ed Henderson, Jeff Tudor and Tom Engler (East Nicolaus Joint Unified School District Board); Joseph Oats and Chris Zunino (Franklin School Board); Jeff Moore, Jill Bramhill and Josh Wanner (Marcum Illinois School District Board); Dennis Richardson and Clifton Davis (Sutter Union High School Board); Mona Sakurada (Winship-Robbins School District Board); and Patty Van Ruiten (Winship-Robbins School District Board - short term).
Live Oak
There are two seats on the Live Oak City Council up for election in November. Candidates who have filed include Nancy Santana, Jeramy Chapdelaine, and Dale Carlson.
Wheatland
There are three positions on the Wheatland City Council up for election in November. As of Wednesday afternoon only incumbent Rick West had filed his intent to run.
Yuba City
There are two seats on the Yuba City Council up for election. Incumbent Shon Harris is the only candidate to have officially filed as of Wednesday.
The only candidate to have filed for the available city clerk position so far is Jackie Sillman.
The city treasurer position is also up for election, with incumbent Spencer Morrison being the only candidate to have filed as of yet.
Marysville
There are two seats on the Marysville City Council up for election, as well as the mayoral position.
As of Wednesday afternoon, only two candidates had completed filing paperwork with the city. Those candidates, both of whom are running for the mayoral position, included Stephanie McKenzie and Chris Branscum.