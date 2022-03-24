The racing industry is typically filled with drivers who have run for generations, beginning as a young child and continuing on as a full-fledged adult.
Of course, the drivers who have competed for decades have learned a lot from others and their own friends and family about how to maintain a competitive car on a budget.
Budgeting has never been more important than right now for racing families that compete both locally at Marysville Raceway Park (MRP) and across the state and west region.
Yuba City resident Jimmy Ford, who has been driving multiple race cars for over a half-century across the western United States, said his fuel budget has doubled in the last year with the rise in pump gas prices nationally as a result of crude oil prices soaring around the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.236, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
In Yuba City, gas prices are even higher, with regular gas priced at $5.602 a gallon as of Thursday. Premium pump gas, which some hobby stock car drivers at MRP use, is $5.956 a gallon, according to the AAA.
Olivehurst native Joe Gillock said last week he spent between $50 and $60 to race his hobby stock car at MRP – a price tag that he said doubled from a year ago when premium gas was priced at $4.087 a gallon, according to the AAA.
Gas is one of a number of price jumps for race cars in the industry. Gillock said spark plugs have increased from $2.50 a plug to $7.
Then there are the tires, which Gillock spent about $1,200 for a new set to get ready for hobby stock car season last weekend.
Due in part to the increase in car expenses, Gillock and several other drivers have gone to aggressive cost-saving measures as a way to keep their budgets manageable for the year.
Gillock, 30, routinely shops at swap meets and online for tires and parts – and reuses a lot of tires with makeshift grooves prepared by the driver.
He also tries to stay local as much as possible as a way to keep his expenses at a reasonable level.
“I like to race locally (because), one, it’s easier on the pocket, and two, my family and friends can come and enjoy the show,” Gillock said.
Jeszica Gage, assistant manager at MRP, said attendance has not been affected through two point races and the Monster Truck event.
“We have been real busy, but the season just started,” Gage said in a statement.
The season continues Saturday at MRP, located on Simpson Lane in Marysville, with the Xtreme Limited Late Model Series, International Motor Contest Association Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Crate Sprints all competing on the dirt oval. Racing begins at 6 p.m., while pit gates open at 3 p.m., according to MRP staff.
Gage is concerned about out-of-town attendance dropping off as the season runs into the summer if gas prices do not come down in the next few months.
She is hoping that MRP staff can offset that loss with a continued local presence running each week.
Event staff has provided a few rebates during the inflation crisis, namely not increasing entry and food prices for competitors and the general public, Gage said.
Gage is hoping that the measures that MRP takes is enough to keep the racing season competitive and full in 2022.
Cost-cutting measures
Drivers like Gillock and Ford, who are friends that help each other out on and off the track, said there are many ways that a veteran and up-and-coming driver can save money while competing.
Probably the most important, Ford said, is learning how to tune-up your car in advance of race day.
“Learn how to set up your car, learn how to weld,” Ford, 55, said. “You have to learn how to work on a car, it’s like a full-time job.”
Ford’s car budget has more than doubled in the last year, and that includes filling up his sport modified car with regular pump gasoline.
He’s concerned that the increased prices might keep the younger generation from pursuing the racing industry.
“I do worry about the people coming up,” Ford said.
For any teeager or pre-teen looking to become a race car driver, Ford said the most important thing is to understand the inner workings of a car.
“That’s the biggest thing that any up and comer can learn (in order) to save money in the long run,” Ford said.
Also, Ford said drivers need to learn how to drive well on the oval.
“Don’t wreck,” Ford said. “Watch how you are driving. (Use) your head, eye-hand coordination and (keep) out of wrecks is the best way to save money.”