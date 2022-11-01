According to the National Weather Service, rain showers are expected today and could last into the night and into Wednesday in the Yuba-Sutter area.

While the valley and foothill areas could see cooler temperatures along with the needed rain, mountain areas could see snow. The National Weather Service said snow levels could start at 6,500-7,000 feet, dropping to 3,500-4,000 feet by tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you