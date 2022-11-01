According to the National Weather Service, rain showers are expected today and could last into the night and into Wednesday in the Yuba-Sutter area.
While the valley and foothill areas could see cooler temperatures along with the needed rain, mountain areas could see snow. The National Weather Service said snow levels could start at 6,500-7,000 feet, dropping to 3,500-4,000 feet by tonight and into Wednesday morning.
In the valley and foothills, frost also could be an issue on Thursday morning.
“Cold overnight temperatures could threaten pets and plants,” the National Weather Service said Monday. “Wind-sheltered areas and the eastern side of the Valley have a better chance of seeing frost Thursday morning.”
Isolated thunderstorms also are possible this afternoon and tonight, with the best chances for an isolated storm in the eastern Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills.
“Isolated thunderstorms may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and small accumulating hail, impacting outdoor activities and recreationists,” the National Weather Service said. “No debris flow impacts expected to burn scars.”
While low temperatures are expected to remain below 40 degrees for the next few days, highs are expected in the low 60s later in the week.