Yuba County Public Works crews were at Hammonton Smartsville Road on Wednesday working on a “sinkhole” that had opened up as storms battered the region and state.

With the recent storms already taking their toll on the state and region, National Weather Service officials said Wednesday that concerns related to more rain and flooding could last into early next week.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said that periods of moderate to heavy rain in the foothills and high mountain snow with renewed flooding concerns were expected throughout the day on Wednesday and into today. Moderate risk levels of flooding also were expected in the entire Sacramento Valley on Saturday and early next week.

