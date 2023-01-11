With the recent storms already taking their toll on the state and region, National Weather Service officials said Wednesday that concerns related to more rain and flooding could last into early next week.
As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said that periods of moderate to heavy rain in the foothills and high mountain snow with renewed flooding concerns were expected throughout the day on Wednesday and into today. Moderate risk levels of flooding also were expected in the entire Sacramento Valley on Saturday and early next week.
In Yuba County, officials on Wednesday were responding to a “sinkhole” that had opened along Hammonton-Smartsville Road between the Doolittle Gate at Beale Air Force Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. The road was temporarily closed as a result.
“We thank you for your patience as our crew works quickly to address the damage,” the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said in a statement. “We don’t currently have an update on time of repair/reopening of the roadway, but will post when we do.”
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said that repairs were completed and that the roadway was open to traffic around midday Wednesday.
“We received word around 6 a.m. that Public Works was heading out to a site along Hammonton-Smartsville Road (about 3.2 miles east of the Doolittle gate at Beale Air Force Base), where a large hole had appeared,” Brown said. “The opening was actually more like a large pothole, but the damage beneath that portion of the road was concerning enough that the Public Works crew cut away that portion of the road to build it back up again.”
Brown said Yuba County had a “couple other prolonged road closures,” with one on Woodruff Lane and the other along Simpson Lane. He said both closures were “due to wind-related downed power lines” that PG&E addressed.
To view any current road closures or delays in Yuba County, visit yuba.org/roads.
“For the most part, Yuba County has not experienced any serious consequences coming from this series of storms,” Brown said. “The flood control systems have really been working well, and we have only seen some minor flooding in low-lying areas, that is common with heavy rainfall. Of course, we will be keeping a close eye on the storms anticipated in the coming days.”
In Sutter County, officials are continuing to respond to issues related to the recent series of winter storms, said Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith in an email Wednesday afternoon.
“An evacuation order for a commercial trailer park on the river side of the levee in west Sutter County remained in effect Wednesday as the Sacramento River entered the park area and the forecast for the next week is continued rain,” Smith said. “(Sutter County) Sheriff Brandon Barnes issued an evacuation order Monday for the Lovey’s Landing Trailer Park. Sutter County has provided several options to those who have been displaced by rising water, including vouchers to use at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds and an evacuation center at Veterans Hall in Yuba City.”
Smith said flooding concerns in Robbins have subsided as water levels in a canal have lowered.
“Loss of a large drainage pump in the Robbins basin for 16 hours due to power failure in the region caused water to back up in the canal, which threatened to overtop its banks,” Smith said.
In the Pleasant Grove area, emergency workers continued to monitor a large amount of runoff, Smith said.
“Seventeen roads – a majority of them in the Pleasant Grove region – remained closed at midday today (Wednesday) in Sutter County, either due to flooding, downed power lines, or a section of roadway washed out,” Smith said. “That number is down from a high of 21 roads two days ago.”
Smith also said that, as designed, “water from the Sacramento River is flowing over the Moulton, Colusa, and Tisdale weirs, channeling the high water from California’s largest river across the county through the Sutter Bypass system into the lower Feather River below Nicolaus. The system takes the strain off lower Sacramento River levees, including those protecting Meridian and Robbins.”
He said any county roads that cross the bypass are closed. Smith also said there is no threat to the 260 miles of levees in Sutter County and that river levels for the Sacramento, Feather and Bear rivers are not forecast to approach the flood stage.