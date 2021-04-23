Rain is the forecast for the Yuba-Sutter area this weekend, with the most significant precipitation expected to occur on Sunday.
Light showers will move into the northern Sacramento Valley on Saturday before a stronger weather system moves in later that night and into Sunday.
Karleisa Rogacheski, a forecaster with the National Weather Service Sacramento, said most of the Yuba-Sutter area will start to see rain after 5 a.m. on Sunday. The valley area is expected to see anywhere from a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain, while areas higher up in the Yuba County foothills could receive a half to an inch of rain.
“It will be a good chunk of rain and much needed, something many people have been hoping to see,” Rogacheski said.
The weather system will also see snow reach levels around 4,000 feet to 5,500 feet in elevation.
Rogacheski said Sunday’s weather system is a colder storm, which could lead to thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely be 10-20 degrees cooler than the average.
Wind will also accompany the weather system, with the potential for gusts to reach 25-30 miles per hour.
Rogacheski said higher elevations could see lingering showers and snow into Monday, but warmer weather is expected to return to the region early next week.