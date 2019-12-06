With a storm moving through starting yesterday, it’s forecast to be a wet weekend in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Brendon Rubin-Oster, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the heaviest rainfall from this storm will happen today (Saturday), with showers continuing through the night.
“We should see showers for a good chunk of Saturday and these heavier showers will linger into Sunday morning,” said Rubin-Oster.
An average of about 2 1/2 inches of rain is expected in Sutter County and west Yuba County, said Rubin-Oster, and higher elevations in eastern Yuba County could see as much as three to four inches of rain.
According to Rubin-Oster, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon through evening as well.
Rubin-Oster said the rain should taper off and weather conditions should improve by Sunday afternoon but conditions will remain cloudy throughout the day.
According to Rubin-Oster, the NWS has also issued a wind advisory for all of Sutter County and west Yuba County, including Beale Air Force Base, that will be in effect until 1 p.m. today (Saturday). Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour or more in some locations.
For those attempting to travel through the Sierras, Rubin-Oster said a winter weather warning for all major mountain passes is in effect until 1 p.m. on Sunday.
By Monday, Rubin-Oster said the wet weather is expected to clear up.
“Things look pretty quiet next week, said Rubin-Oster. “Temperatures look like they will be what you would expect this time of year, low- to mid-50s and high-40s at higher elevations. It should be a nice break from this precipitation event.”
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said the county urges motorists to follow the motto, “Turn around, don’t drown,” when driving in rainy and wet weather conditions.
“That’s our safety message as rainfall may cause flooding of roadways,” said Smith. “It does not take much water to lift a car. If you can’t see the road because of standing water, don’t risk it. Half of all drownings occur in cars.”
According to Smith, the Sutter County Road Maintenance Division reported the first road closure this year due to flooding on Friday morning.
“A portion of Franklin Road through the Sutter Bypass has been closed due to road flooding from runoff from creeks that flow through the bypass,” said Smith.
Additional road closures in Sutter County can be tracked by visiting www.suttercounty.org/doc/apps/road_closures.
In Yuba County, Russ Brown, public information officer, said the county’s Department of Emergency Services has not reported any issues on county roads at this time. Updated road conditions for Yuba County can be checked at www.yuba.org/departments/community_development/public_works/road_delays_closures.php.
Smith said that there are no current river condition forecasts that appear to be troublesome at this point and river systems have handled what precipitation was received so far this year.
“All rivers are showing well below the monitoring stages,” said Brown.
According to Smith, areas of concern facing another storm system are localized flooding from backups in drainage systems and the wind.
“Heavy winds combined with saturated soils can cause trees to topple, or limbs to break off, which can cause problems with power lines,” said Smith. “Report downed power lines to emergency personnel, don’t walk into the area.”