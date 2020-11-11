The first significant rainstorm of the season is likely to hit Yuba-Sutter beginning Friday, according Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Chandler-Cooley said as much as 1.75 inches of rain is forecast for Yuba County. Sutter and Colusa County could get up to a third of an inch.
“It's pretty good,” Chandler-Cooley said. “One caveat is it’s still a few days away and this storm is uncertain so numbers could change.”
It’s not expected to snow in the Yuba County foothills with levels likely not to drop below 4,000 feet.
Temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s throughout the duration of the storm, according to Chandler-Cooley.
In the valley, Chandler-Cooley said highs are expected to range from the mid to upper 50s, which is slightly colder than average for this time of year.
The NWS says overall the week’s forecast ranges between four and eight degrees below normal.
Valley winds during the storm will be between 15 and 25 mph traveling southwest and up to 40 mph in the mountain and foothill areas, according to the weather service.