A series of storms are expected to impact the Yuba-Sutter area this week before the weather clears up heading into the weekend.
Corey Mueller, forecaster for the National Weather Service, said a winter storm system will bring periods of rain and snow to the region starting today and through Wednesday.
“We could also see some thunderstorms late morning and afternoon (today), along with small hail and gusty winds,” Mueller said. “We also can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated funnel cloud or weak tornado forming.”
The area’s best chance of rain will be today, though showers are expected to continue into Wednesday evening. Mueller said the area could see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain, though that could increase if thunderstorms occur.
The wet weather is due to a low-pressure system coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, which will bring cold air and precipitation.
Areas of the Yuba County foothills are expected to receive some snow. Mueller said snow levels are expected to reach down to about 2,500 feet, though the majority of snowfall will occur above 3,000 feet.
Impacts from the storm system will include potential foothill and mountain travel delays and chain controls, slick roads from rain, breezy conditions, and the possibility for small hail, heavy rain, funnel clouds and weak tornadoes if thunderstorms form.
Mueller said there will be a break in precipitation at the start of the weekend, with the possibility of another system moving into the region on Sunday into early next week.
“If you are in a tornado warning, make sure you move into the most interior and lowest level of a house. If you hear thunder, go indoors. If you have mountain travel plans, make sure to keep an eye on the forecast and travel conditions through Caltrans,” Mueller said.