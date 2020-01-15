Weather forecasters say power outages are possible and travel plans for the holiday weekend should allow for more drive-time as another winter storm move through the area.
According to Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to start today and last into Friday, with dry conditions through the holiday weekend.
He said the worst time for traveling will be 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They expect 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of rain over the valley and one to two feet of snow in the Sierras, Shoemaker said.
Donner Summit on Interstate 80 could receive 18 to 24 inches of snow, and Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 should receive 12 to 18 inches of snow, Caltrans said in a press release.
“Given the approaching Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, increased travel delays should be expected due to an influx of traffic to the Sierra,” said Caltrans. “In addition, heavy rain with thunderstorms in the valley on Thursday could cause flooding on roadways.”
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was encouraging customers to plan for the coming winter storm. The company said they are closely tracking the storm and working with their employees in the field to prepare resources and restore power safely and quickly, if it goes out.