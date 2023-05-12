MMIW.jpg

The California Tribal TANF Partnership office in Willows decorated the exterior face of its building last week to help raise awareness on the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.

 Courtesy of Skeeter England

May 5 was nationally recognized as a day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women or People (MMIW/MMIP).

Many organizations set aside the first week of May, or even the entire month, toward educating the public and raising awareness on the disturbingly high rate of violence and crime surrounding tribal populations.

