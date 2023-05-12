May 5 was nationally recognized as a day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women or People (MMIW/MMIP).
Many organizations set aside the first week of May, or even the entire month, toward educating the public and raising awareness on the disturbingly high rate of violence and crime surrounding tribal populations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the murder rate for women living on reservations is 10 times higher than the national average and it is the third leading cause of death for Native women. Additionally, it is statistically more likely for this group to experience rape in their lifetimes as compared to women of other ethnicities.
“Native American women are eight times more likely to be murdered, kidnapped, or abused in their lifetime than any other culture,” said Skeeter England, site manager for the California Tribal TANF Partnership office in Willows. “And because of where reservations are located, reports on these cases are less likely to be followed up on.”
According to England, reservations typically fall under federal jurisdictions which tends to cause confusion in regards to the involvement of local law enforcement agencies.
“Federal government won't actually get involved unless the sheriff's department asks them to,” said England. “But the common misconception is that it's the federal government's job, not the local authorities.”
England feels that this gap in communication has become one of the primary factors that makes targeting Native American women so easy.
“If a woman goes missing on a reservation and the family puts in a call, it's typically three to five days before there's a follow up on that call,” explained England. “I'm not saying anything bad about our sheriff's department, they respond appropriately when they can, but even within 48 hours, think about how far you could get with such easy access to a main highway like I-5. It's the perfect gateway to anywhere. And most reservations in the country are similar in that they are very remote and there’s usually not very good cell service.”
These struggles, paired with a common lack of reliable transportation, often prolong a family’s ability to report or respond to abductions that occur on or near reservations and tribal lands.
In order to raise awareness locally, staff members at the Willows TANF office decorated their building's exterior with red dresses, red handprints, and signs.
“Red is the color that the creator says is most visible in any realm, so that was the color that was chosen for this crisis,” said England.
TANF is an acronym which stands for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Tribal Assistance for Needy Families. There are currently 18 different locations within California’s Tribal TANF Partnership which services approximately 20 tribal groups and organizations.
“Education is huge, not only for outside entities and people but also education on the reservation,” said England. “The poverty levels on reservations are so much higher than anywhere else. We need to educate our young people on how to protect themselves and the types of things they should look out for.”