Speaking out against what they consider government overreach, a few dozen concerned citizens lined a section of Colusa Avenue on Monday to speak out against vaccine and mask mandates.
With hand-made signs hoisted in the air that read “My child my choice” and “NO to MANDATES,” a myriad of passing cars and trucks honked and hollered in support of the grandparents, parents and children standing along the street.
“We are out here to raise awareness for the mandates and to try to show the schools that a lot of parents are very much against the mandates,” said Michelle Brooke of Yuba City, who runs the Facebook group Yuba Sutter Parents Against Mandates. “We’re definitely pro choice for (the) vaccine, but we are definitely not wanting our children to be forced into doing something medically that we don’t approve of.”
The rally was not only to raise awareness about mandates, but also to try to get parents and guardians to pull their children out of school for the day. A similar rally was held in October and on that day area school districts did see an unusual increase in absences. On Monday, however, that same increase was not seen.
“I’ve checked with our sites and there was nothing significant regarding student and staff absences today (Monday).” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, in an email.
Courtney Tompkins, communication and engagement specialist for Marysville Joint Unified School District, also said there was no impact on student attendance and that the district did not see any abnormal number of absences. Tompkins said student absences were actually lower than average.
Brooke, who said she pulled out her two children from Riverbend Elementary on Monday, said the rally would send a message.
“I hope that everybody sees that the group of people who are against this are big and they’re fighters and they’re not backing down,” said Brooke. “And we’re not gonna allow anybody to put something in our children that we don’t approve of and that the schools are gonna see by the absences today how many empty chairs they’re gonna have if they do this, because every mother I know who agrees with me is going to pull their kids out and homeschool them if this goes through, including me.”
Not enough time
Brooke said her children have already been inoculated against other diseases as required by schools, but felt COVID vaccines weren’t proven safe enough yet for her kids.
“It’s not been out long enough for me to feel confident in it,” she said. “I’m seeing a lot people have bad reactions to the vaccines and there’s just not enough data yet to say that it’s completely safe. I would need to have three or four years before I could make that decision.”
The length of time in which the COVID-19 vaccines have been available was a common worry among the demonstrators. Suzi Ramsey from Yuba City shared this sentiment.
“They don’t have enough information on it,” Ramsey said. “I don’t feel like there’s enough information. … I’m not saying it’s not something I won’t ever do if it’s proven to be effective, but it’s not something I will do now.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Over 432 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the United States from December 14, 2020, through November 8, 2021.”
“COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support approval or authorization of a vaccine,” it states on the CDC website. “Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for emergency use by FDA. These vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
Jessica Maslan, a registered nurse and graduate student from Loma Rica who works in Grass Valley, said she pulled her child out of school last year because of mask mandates. She also was concerned about the time in which COVID-19 vaccines have been available.
“We definitely don’t know the long-term safety,” Maslan said. “I have seen them be somewhat effective but not to the extent that they claimed with the original research trials.”
She said mandating vaccines among children is unnecessary because “in children they’re really not getting any severe cases.”
According to a recent story by the Los Angeles Times, unvaccinated children have been the driving force behind a delta variant surge in Britain. Health experts have warned that this is a potential warning sign for California if inoculation rates don’t improve among adolescents.
Dr. George Rutherford, a UC San Francisco epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert, told the Times that unvaccinated 10- to 14-year-olds are driving the pandemic in the United Kingdom and that case rates among these ages are significantly higher than any other group.
“This is a consequence of failure to vaccinate. And the population that they failed to vaccinate are young adolescents,” Rutherford told the Times. “This is being driven by younger adolescents largely, and they’ve just started a new campaign to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds. And only 21% of them are currently fully vaccinated.”
According to data from the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard, 43.5 percent of children ages 12-17 have been fully vaccinated in Sutter County. In Yuba County, that number is just 33.4 percent.
Corruption and a ‘New California’
Lynda Vanartsdalen of Marysville, who said she has eight grandchildren in public schools, went a step further and said vaccines and their mandates were only in place because of money. She said data released about the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines was essentially propaganda from the media and government.
When asked if she believed the statistics and information being released was accurate, she said, “Absolutely not. Because the media is corrupt, just like our government.”
She said the media was blowing the statistics surrounding COVID deaths and hospitalizations “all out of proportion”
Besides standing along the sidewalk to express their views, participants of the rally also had the opportunity to sign affidavits printed out by New California, a group which describes itself as “a new state in development forming from the State of California. New California State is exercising its God Given Rights as declared in the 1776 United States Declaration of Independence and as ratified in the 1789 United States Constitution under Article IV Section 3.”
The affidavits that people were able to sign at the rally were similar to ones sent last month to officials like Yuba County District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford.
In October, Bradford received a stack of 108 signed and notarized affidavits that accused him of violating the U.S. Constitution and his oath of office related to COVID-19 public health mandates, the Appeal previously reported.
“For the most part, they all looked to all be identical,” Bradford previously said in an email about the affidavits. “One had some additional information attached about the effectiveness of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID and articles from several doctors challenging mainstream public health and medical opinions about the pandemic.”
Yuba County Counsel previously told the Appeal that the affidavits have “no recognized legal significance.”
Along with the many affidavits ready and waiting to be signed, the group from New California was also taking donations to help with the notary process.
Paul Preston, president and founder of New California, said the organization was there to support the cause of those taking part in the rally on Monday.
“We support this whole motion of what’s going on here primarily because rights are being violated by the government right now in a very, very gross fashion,” Preston said. “And that’s what we represent as a new state, following the Constitution and right now the Constitutional rights of all these people out here have been totally violated.”