A group is planning a rally at the Yuba County Jail today (Tuesday) to advocate for the release of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees due to the threat of COVID-19 at the facility in Marysville.
The Coalition to Free Everyone in Yuba County ICE Detention is a group of regional organizations that are sponsoring the event, which they say is urgent because the jail is at high risk of an imminent outbreak of the virus due to a variety of factors.
They are seeking the immediate release of all ICE detainees at the facility.
“The last place you want to be in a global pandemic is a U.S. concentration camp, or an immigration detention center,” said Satsuki Ina, co-chair of Tsuru for Solidarity, which is part of the coalition, in a press release.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says jail staff have taken a proactive approach to mitigation efforts at the facility and are providing special precautions to the most vulnerable inmate population and all necessary personal hygiene supplies for inmates and detainees.
Rally organizers are implementing precautions due to the ongoing public health emergency, so participants will remain in the vehicles during the rally. The plan is to have cars covered in protest signs and colorful ornaments circle around the facility while honking.
The group states there have been 10 reported deaths nationwide of people in immigration custody in the last six months, and at least 160 immigration officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
The event is scheduled for today at 11:30 a.m.
Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said they are aware of the planned rally and have spoken to event organizers.
“It’s a unique situation for protest due to COVID restrictions, but they assure us social distancing will be maintained,” Carbah said. “They will only be in their cars and agree to follow traffic laws. We appreciate their open communication with us about it. We don’t anticipate a problem and we respect their First Amendment right.”