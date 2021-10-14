Based on a program developed in Butte County, ranchers and agricultural commissioners from Placer, Nevada, and Yuba counties have come up with a plan to coordinate with emergency responders to provide access for livestock producers to care for animals during a disaster, according to a release from the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.
The project, developed over the last eight months, is meant to help commercial ranching operations and includes the implementation of a Livestock Access Pass.
According to the release, elements of the project include:
– To qualify for a Livestock Access Pass, a ranching operation must provide the following information via an application submitted to each county agricultural department.
– Verification that they own a minimum of 50 head of livestock (including offspring in utero) (e.g., 25 pregnant cows or ewes), a minimum of 100 poultry, or a minimum of 50 beehives. Verification may be made through the application and/or inspection by the County Agricultural Department or UCCE.
– A list of locations (by APN and/or physical address) where livestock may be grazing.
– Certification of completion of fire safety training.
– Fire safety training for ranchers: Livestock Access Pass participants will be required to complete a 4-hour training program organized by UCCE and CALFIRE. Continuing education or re-certification will be required each year. Ranching operations may work with ancillary services (like veterinarians, livestock haulers, etc.) to participate in training. Training sessions will be offered in late October in Nevada and Yuba counties.
– Livestock Access Pass cards and certification list: Livestock Access Pass cards will be issued and current lists of pass holders will be maintained by the County Agricultural Department in each county. Each qualified operation is eligible to obtain up to three cards, provided each card holder has completed the training outlined above. Since many ranches have operations in more than one county, Placer, Nevada, and Yuba counties will recognize the Livestock Access Pass cards issued by each county (and will share certification lists).
To register for the program, complete a survey at https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=35295. There are two 4-hour training sessions that individuals must register separately from the program registration. Those sessions will be offered Monday, Oct. 25, from 1-5 p.m. at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chambers, Rood Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave., in Nevada City; and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UC Sierra Foothill Research and Extension Center, 8279 Scott Forbes Rd., in Browns Valley.
Training will also be offered in Spring 2022, according to the release.
For more information, contact Dan Macon, livestock and natural resources advisor for UCCE – Placer-Nevada-Sutter-Yuba and county director for UCCE – Placer-Nevada, at (530) 889-7385 or email at dmacon@ucanr.edu. You can also visit http://ucanr.edu/sites/Livestock/.