Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher has a few large-scale priorities for his foothills district. Here are more details, in his own words:
Relationships: “In the foothills I am focused on building relationships and partnerships between Yuba County and the Yuba Water Agency, the Fire Safe Council, Sierra Nevada Conservancy, Forest Management Task Force and others.”
Public Safety: “I’ve also worked to increase local public safety funding and public safety partnerships, to increase our fight against large illegal marijuana growers, which are having a devastating impact on our environment.”
Levees: “In District 10 and around Marysville, we continue to work on levee improvements, and in Hallwood we are working on new training walls and a new levee for the Yuba River.”
Cell coverage: “For benefit of all, we have active projects to bring new cell towers and broadband service online, improve recreational opportunities, create a regional water educational facility… all aimed at improving the quality of life in Yuba County.
Over the next few years our county will absolutely see better roads, safer streets, cleaner water and cleaner air. Yuba County is in the best position it has ever been to thrive and become a place where people want to live and work.