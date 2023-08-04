West Coast Falconry, California’s original licensed falconry school in Marysville, will be offering a free presentation Saturday called Raptor Force next to the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City for anyone interested in birds of prey and other aspects of birds and the natural environment.

Set to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m., the public is asked to meet at Ettl Hall, which is behind the Sutter County Museum located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City.

