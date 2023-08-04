West Coast Falconry, California’s original licensed falconry school in Marysville, will be offering a free presentation Saturday called Raptor Force next to the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City for anyone interested in birds of prey and other aspects of birds and the natural environment.
Set to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m., the public is asked to meet at Ettl Hall, which is behind the Sutter County Museum located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City.
“The experts from West Coast Falconry will present birds of prey and teach about the natural history of different birds, their role in the environment, and the history of falconry,” museum officials said. “This family program is free and recommended for all ages with an adult present. You won't want to miss it.”
The free program is expected to last about 90 minutes and museum officials stressed that those who want to attend should plan on staying for the full presentation.
“Join us as live birds of prey take flight,” officials said.
Owner Kate Marden originally started West Coast Falconry in 2005 with a partner in Marin County, but she’s been running the business on her own since 2011, the Appeal previously reported. Marden confesses to being a “bird-nerd” since childhood and has been a licensed falconer since 1998.
West Coast Falconry was the first of its kind in California. There are many raptor rehabilitation centers, but few offer the interactive encounters and personal hunting excursions that are available at West Coast Falconry. This type of programming requires elusive federal permits and, according to Marden, there’s only 10 or 12 other organizations in the entire country that have one.
“I’m excited to teach people about our relationship with the birds,” Marden said. “It’s probably the oldest field sport in the world, close to 10,000 years, according to the international falconry association.”
West Coast Falconry is open by appointment only and located at 10308 Spring Valley Rd. in Marysville.