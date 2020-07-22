A rare comet is showing it’s flair over the northern hemisphere.
Comet NEOWISE, first discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission, will be visible for the next day or so and won’t return for another 6,800 years, according to NASA.
People wanting to view the celestial object will want to find a place away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.
The comet can be seen after sunset by looking northwest near the lower left side of the Big Dipper.
Mahendra Thapa, a Yuba College physics professor, said in higher studies of physics, components of astrophysics are essential where physicists use complex mathematics to explain theory and experiment.
Thapa said in lower division astronomy courses at colleges, astronomy is taught to explain astronomical phenomena with minimal use of mathematics.
“Astronomy is one which creates immense curiosity in people such as solar and lunar eclipses,” Thapa said, in an email. “With the advancement of information technology, people know quickly that eclipses do not occur simultaneously in every part of the earth.”
Thapa said the times and places to see such objects vary greatly based on location.
“Observing comets could be a once-in-a-lifetime event and gives ideas about the original materials from when the solar system formed,” Thapa said.
Thapa said the comet can look like a fuzzy star to the naked eye.
“To get the best possible views, use binoculars or a small telescope,” he said. “But, be careful that you don’t use these devices to look at the sun or a solar eclipse without special equipment.”
Thapa has powerful memories from childhood about seeing comets and feels it’s important to share the scientific information about the events.
“In my childhood, seeing comets were exciting events. Different people had explained the events differently but not in scientific lines, most explanations were rumors which made little children afraid,” he said. “It is our duty to tell students and the general public about astronomical events from a scientific basis.”
Thapa recommends people visit nasa.com for the most accurate information about the comet and other celestial objects.