REACH Air Medical Services (REACH) announced last week that it plans to open an air medical base in Williams to provide care for area patients who need immediate medical transport in Colusa County and the surrounding regions.
“We are incredibly proud to be joining the community of Williams,” said Vicky Spediacci, Air Chief Operating Officer for REACH parent company Global Medical Response. “We look forward to strengthening our service in California’s central corridor and providing local hospitals, fire departments and EMS agencies with a dependable partner in patient care.”
Having the new air medical base near the California Interstate 5 thoroughfare will mean expedited care for patients whose conditions are too critical to go by ground ambulance, according to a release issued by REACH officials.
“The location of this base and its proximity to the Mendocino National Forest will be highly beneficial to the residents and visitors of Colusa County,” said Jeff Gilbert, fire chief for Williams Fire Protection Authority. “For many years, the Williams Fire Protection Authority has worked with the teams from REACH and other local air medical providers to assist with scene flights, and we are excited to finally welcome a full-time base into our community.”
According to the release, the Williams base will be staffed by highly trained and experienced pilots, flight nurses, and flight paramedics and it will be maintained by an on-site aviation maintenance technician. The Airbus H-125 helicopter operated at the base will be medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features.
REACH is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states, according to the release.
“Members flown for a life-or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight,” read the release. “Whatever the member’s insurance or third-party insurance pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $85.”
For more information, visit www.airmedcarenetwork.com.