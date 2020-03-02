The aroma of butter and popcorn greeted children, their parents and guests as they entered the Playzeum Monday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day.
“My son and I celebrate every year at home,” said Rupy Bajwa of Yuba City. “I was excited to see a public celebration. Reading is very important and I love the creativity and rhymes in Dr. Seuss books.”
Bajwa said that, as a first-generation college student in America, reading is important to her. She said she struggled with reading as an immigrant so she wanted to put an emphasis on it as early as possible with her own children.
She attended with her 3-year old son, Ekam.
Also in attendance was Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris, who was invited to read aloud to guests.
“I have memories of Dr. Seuss books being read to me as a kid and also reading to my own kids when they were younger,” Harris said. “I come out to these events anytime I have the chance and am able to.”
Harris said reading is a part of the foundation of a successful future and that the Playzeum is an asset to the community because of the reading services available to children of all ages. He decided to read what he said is one of his favorite Dr. Seuss books: “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
Staci Howell, the executive director at the Playzeum, said she enjoys hosting the program because it promotes the mission of the Playzeum.
“It’s about promoting learning, creativity and strengthening families by providing something for them to do together,” Howell said.
Howell said this was the Playzeum’s third time celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day. She hopes attendance will increase.
The Playzeum is located at 1980 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 763-5134.