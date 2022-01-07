In an effort to inspire people of all ages to read and share stories, the Colusa County Free Library has created the “Reading Rocks Colusa County” project.
“Building on the popularity of rock painting, community members are encouraged to decorate rocks with pictures and words related to stories, books, poems and the love of reading,” read a release issued by the Colusa County Free Library.
The reading rocks campaign will kick off the week of Jan. 17 with rock painting events planned at all seven branches within Colusa County and Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa said the campaign will continue through the end of February.
“Our hope is people will continue to be moved to tell stories, read and share as long as the rocks are there to be found,” said DaGrossa.
During the campaign, children and adults can visit any branch of the library and take home one of the painted rocks to read it a book or tell it a story.
“A painted rock is a non-judging listener to which children can read,” said DaGrossa. “Seeing an image or word might remind a stressed passer-by about a poem they then recite. The purpose of the project is to bring some joy – joy associated with reading and language – to our communities and to build connections between people.”
After a participant has taken a rock home, they can then replace that rock with a rock of their own design, keep the rock for continued inspiration or return it to the same location or another within the community.
“The project is intended to be flexible and dynamic,” read the release.
The first rock painting event is scheduled to take place at the Williams branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 901 E St., Williams, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30-5 p.m., followed by rock painting events at the Aruckle branch, 610 King St., Arbuckle, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 1:30-3 p.m.; the Maxwell branch, 34 Oak St., Maxwell, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 4-5:30 p.m.; the Colusa branch, 738 Market St., Colusa, on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 3:30-5 p.m.; the Grimes branch, 240 Main St., Grimes, on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4-5:30 p.m.; and the Stonyford branch, 5080 Lodoga Stonyford Rd., Stonyford, on Friday, Jan. 21, from 12:30-2 p.m.
Rock painting will be done in Princeton at the elementary school during the after-school program.
According to the release, the libraries will provide rocks, paint and brushes at the events.
For the duration of the campaign, rocks will be available during normal library hours to take home, decorate, read to and place in the community.
“Reading rocks are a reminder that within our community, we have hundreds of stories waiting to be told,” said Youth Services Coordinator Gaby Silva.
Library staff encourage the community to keep their eyes out for hand-painted “Reading Rocks” while out and about throughout the county and when one is found, tag it on social media using #readingrockscolusa.
For more information, call the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library at 530-458-7671.