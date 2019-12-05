Dogs provide so much to their owners, from endless loyalty to unconditional love…and reading fluency?
Yes, they can even help with reading, thanks to a program called “Tales to Tails.”
Offered by the Yuba County Library in collaboration with the Yuba County Probation Department, the program brings Victim Services emotional support dogs into the library to provide children the opportunity to read aloud and practice their skills in a comfortable environment.
“We want to boost reading skill and confidence while getting the kids engaged with library programming,” said Sandeep Sidhu, administrative services officer at the Yuba County Library.
While the program has focused on children, Sidhu said people of all ages are welcome to attend.
The library hosted the second installment of this program on Thursday, with attendees gathering in the children’s area of the library to listen to volunteer high school students read a series of holiday stories. The many families in attendance admired and petted Jax, an emotional support dog with the Yuba County Probation Department’s Victim Services, while stories were read.
Across the library, participants also had the opportunity to read one-on-one with Etha, another emotional support dog from the department.
“We wanted to create an environment where readers can practice their skills without fear or judgment, so who better to listen than a dog?” said Sidhu.
Sidhu said families are encouraged to bring their children to the event so they can utilize this unique opportunity and expand their reading proficiency.
“No one jumps in to correct their reading,” said Sidhu. “We are here to help if they need it but we want them to get comfortable with books and practice their literacy skills.”
Another “Tales to Tails,” session will be held at the Yuba County Library, located at 303 Second Street in Marysville, on Dec. 19 from 3-5 p.m.
Sidhu said the library hopes to continue the program into next year but that will depend on the availability of the Probation Department personnel. Tentatively, Sidhu said, the library is hoping to offer this program on the first and third Thursday of each month with additional days added based on interest.
For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380, visit www.library.yuba.org or follow the Yuba County Library on Facebook.