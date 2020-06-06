Tucked into the foothills near Stonyford, East Park Reservoir is a popular springtime destination as the weather starts to heat up.
The reservoir reopened to the public on Mother’s Day weekend after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Colusa County Public Works Director Mike Azevedo said there has been a fair amount of interest in activities at the reservoir since.
“There have been plenty of people out there,” said Azevedo.
According to Azevedo, the historically popular watersports have been down this year but people are still out enjoying the camping, hiking trails and disc golf course located on the reservoir.
“People are just coming out to be out,” said Azevedo.
Azevedo said the unexpected closure was a “tremendous fiscal hardship,” but interest since reopening has been pretty consistent with the status quo of previous years.
According to Azevedo, reservoir staff has been conducting onsite monitoring to regulate lowered mass capacity numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic and, while mass capacity is lower than normal, the reservoir was completely booked for Memorial Day weekend.
Day passes at East Park Reservoir run between $8-15 and camping spaces start at $15 per night.
According to the Visit Colusa County website, all fee-paying visitors have access to the lake, boat launch, disc golf course and general areas surrounding the lake..
Residents of Colusa County receive a 50 percent discount on all admission fees.
Campsite reservations, vehicle passes and day passes can be purchased online or with cash only at the Stonyford General Store, located at 292 Market St. in Stonyford.
Designated sites and group sites must be reserved online.
Annual Day Use Passes are also available for $100 per year or $50 per year for Colusa County residents.
For more information, visit https://visitcolusacounty.com/reservations/.