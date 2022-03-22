Adam Levine and Maroon 5 are set to entertain the Yuba-Sutter region on June 3 as the first big act for the as-yet opened Hard Rock Live venue at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
With tickets that are expected to go on sale on Friday, the community will be able to enjoy an intimate concert and experience that previously could only be had at bigger indoor venues such as the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“We’re gonna have marquee-level acts in every one of the musical entertainment genres and comedy,” Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, said Monday during a private tour of the facility. “You’re going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can go see Maroon 5 at a venue like this?’ There’s 2,000 seats … you’re not going to get a bad seat. We’re not going to make the pricing egregious because we want to take care of the people in the community. We want them to have a great experience.”
Once fully completed, Hard Rock Live will be a $56 million 65,000-square-foot facility with the ability to bring in and offer not only concerts, but a variety of shows, charity events and even mixed martial arts and boxing competitions.
“We’re gonna be done the third week of May, pretty much everything will be done,” Birtha said. “… Right before Memorial Day is when we’re basically getting the place up and ready to go. We’ll do some sound checks, make sure everything’s working correctly, everything’s functional. … But we’ll really be ready by Memorial Day, that’s really the window.”
While the outside of the building appears to be mostly completed, there is still work to be done on the inside.
“There’s a couple phases of things, right, you got the construction, that has to get built. Then the theater install, the seating, the lighting, the sound equipment, all that stuff has to come in after that,” Randy Maddocks, director of entertainment for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, said. “It’s almost like a second phase of this construction. You gotta test out all the sound and lights, bring in some bands, plug them in and play, all that kind of stuff, make sure it all works.”
Officials with the casino touted the venue’s capabilities as a multi-use space with “state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting” giving what they call “unrivaled sightlines” with a second-floor mezzanine level, VIP skyboxes and mobile-stage technology.
“We can do a lot more than just concerts in here. … We can drive vehicles straight into that floor,” Andrew Economon, vice president of hospitality for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, previously told the Appeal. “Let’s just say we wanted to do a farm expo and we wanted to bring in John Deere tractors. We can literally drive those in the back and display them out on the floor itself. … We had to engineer the floor for it. We had to engineer doors for it. … We wanted that flexibility because regionally we have a lot of opportunities here and we have a lot of people that are trying to do events.
“So we’re able to handle expos, conventions, things like that in the space that would be non-traditional. Even if we wanted to do large social events … we can do that for 1,200 people and accommodate it very easily because of the way we’ve configured the seating.”
Along with entertainment options, officials at Hard Rock also see Hard Rock Live and the newly opened Rocktane gas station as places that could provide comfort and wants in times of need.
“When we designed this building, you know our ownership, the Enterprise Rancheria Native American tribe, has consistently for 20 years said we are going to support the community whenever we can,” Birtha said. “The Oroville Dam, all the issues we’ve had up north, they are very sensitive to the issues that have happened here in this market that are related to crisis. Not only personally, but also in the region. So, when we designed this building, one of the focuses was to ensure that we had, if a crisis were to occur, literally a space where we could house people as a temporary shelter and provide emergency services for whatever the need might be.”
Tickets for Maroon 5 will start at $99.50, with higher priced tickets for some of the better spaces near the stage or in the mezzanine level and VIP skyboxes also available. Tickets will first go on sale on Friday at www.ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m.