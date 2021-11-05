After having opened in 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland is ready to grow.
Along with the hotel and casino already in place, Hard Rock is set to open a new gas station at the property called Rocktane Gas & Smoke and an event center that fills a gap in the Yuba-Sutter area that is desperately needed.
“The most exciting piece of the puzzle will be the opening of Hard Rock Live,” said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “It is a beautifully designed two-level, intimate … good sized event space that we can do clearly concerts … but we can also do charity events, and meetings, and presentations, and sort of you name it, we can fulfill it in that space. It brings another element of programming here to the region, to this area specifically, that doesn’t necessarily exist.”
Currently under construction, Hard Rock hopes to have this new event space open around spring of next year. With the only large-scale entertainment venue in the area being the outdoor-only Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, an indoor option is still sorely needed -- the cancellation of the recent Willie Nelson concert due to heavy rains drove home this point.
“This will allow us to do events year-around. … We can use the facility for any type of entertainment or programming event needed here at the property. We’re pretty excited about it,” said Birtha.
And there’s a lot to be excited about. Hard Rock Live has the potential to not only be a top-notch concert venue, but also a place that could host conventions or expos that would otherwise not be able to come to the Yuba-Sutter region.
With almost 22,000 square feet of space, Hard Rock Live can be transformed into whatever may be needed.
“We can do a lot more than just concerts in here. … We can drive vehicles straight into that floor,” said Andrew Economon, vice president of hospitality for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “Let’s just say we wanted to do a farm expo and we wanted to bring in John Deere tractors. We can literally drive those in the back and display them out on the floor itself. … We had to engineer the floor for it. We had to engineer doors for it. … We wanted that flexibility because regionally we have a lot of opportunities here and we have a lot of people that are trying to do events.
“So we’re able to handle expos, conventions, things like that in the space that would be non-traditional. Even if we wanted to do large social events … we can do that for 1,200 people and accommodate it very easily because of the way we’ve configured the seating.”
Part of a $75 million expansion that includes the gas station along with warehouse and office space, Hard Rock Live will give area residents a chance to experience concerts at a level that can rarely be found anywhere else.
“We have some drop-down balconies. … There’s two balconies that were created specifically to create a VIP experience. So we can sell it as regular ticketed seats or we can fit 25 of your closest friends in there with a bar and create your own party. There’s one on each side,” said Economon. “In addition to that, we have a special VIP box that’s actually over the stage. … On house right … we literally have a VIP box that’s behind the stage. So, when you’re in this box, you’re looking down at the talent … so you’re on top of the stage. And that box will hold up to 60 people, or what I call ‘party style,’ or about 46 people seated.
“But it gives you a completely different view of the whole show. We even had to put in its own sound system because you’re behind the speakers. … It’s probably one of the most unique experiences from a concert standpoint you’ll ever see because you feel like you’re behind the scenes, you’re part of the production … We actually have video monitors in there as well, so you can see what everyone else is seeing because you have a completely different view of it. You’re literally on top of people up above.”
A community asset
Besides bringing a unique and welcomed entertainment option for area residents, Hard Rock and the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe are building the Rocktane Gas & Smoke station and Hard Rock Live venue in hopes that they can provide a sanctuary in times of need.
“The tribe made the commitment to put in a generator and uninterrupted power system,” said Economon. “So, this will be the only gas station in the region even in a power outage. … They (the tribe) said we want to make sure we’re supplying the community if we need to.”
Economon also stressed that Hard Rock Live could be set up as a shelter to serve as a local or regional evacuation center.
“Because we have the floor space … there’s lots of room to put people in there,” he said.
Economon said Rocktane Gas & Smoke is slated to be fully completed and open by Nov. 19. It will serve food items, have merchandise, and even have a drive-thru smoke shop with at least two different tribal brands and more to be added in the future.
The store is currently fully staffed and in training.
The development of these projects has provided close to 250 construction jobs and more than 200 full- and part-time jobs for both Hard Rock Live and the gas station.
“$75 million in development means construction jobs here locally, it means more employment here locally at the property,” said Birtha.
No delay
With alarming news headlines proclaiming dire shortages of everything from construction supplies to workers, officials at Hard Rock said those issues have not been a concern for their current projects.
One reason for that, said Birtha, was how Hard Rock and the tribe always had ideas for how the casino would expand.
“The good news is we’ve been working on a multiple-phase expansion masterplan for this site since before we even opened the initial casino,” said Birtha. “So we always had this in our forward-looking approach to the property. We started to work on design and programming literally in the fall of last year and with our local contractor, Moorefield Construction who’s right here in Sacramento who actually helped to build phase one. We were already starting to bid out construction materials and labor, etc., in the first quarter of this year and so, we honestly have not really been delayed nor have we seen any real significant increases in costs because I think we were a little ahead of the curve, luckily.
“Everything still remains on the timeline and within the budget we articulated. … nothing at a point so far that we’ve been unable to either continue our timeline or have to push it back or increase the budget at this point. It’s been a pretty good process thus far.”
During a tour of the property, Economon said the only real hurdles were gathering materials like steel for Hard Rock Live.
“We almost had some delays and then it was kind of like in the nick of time we were able to secure some materials. … If you walk by those crossbeams that are over there, they came from Malaysia. We have Malaysian steel on this project. We have steel from everywhere,” said Economon. “It wasn’t the usual, just order it from one source and bring it in. It was ordered from every source you can to bring it in, otherwise you’re not going to have the materials. Even the decking that you see up there, the steel that’s up top, that was really hard to obtain. It was one of the things that we were challenged with. The contractor was concerned that we weren’t going to get the decking in time. … The steel studs that you’ll see going up all the way around, there were some delays, found an alternate source to an alternate source and we continue to move forward with it.”
Through partners such as Live Nation, the casino hopes to put on about 60 shows a year at Hard Rock Live with the hope that other events can occur there as well. The venue will be able to hold about 2,500 people for a seated concert and upwards of about 3,000 people for general admission.
“Live Nation is going to be doing booking for us,” said Economon. “We signed up with the biggest entertainment company in the world. It gives us a lot of flexibility and a lot more access to talent that maybe others wouldn’t have.”
A $50,000 donation
On Wednesday, officials with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain and the Enterprise Community Fund presented a $50,000 check to Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, a charity that provides financial assistance for women dealing with different forms of cancer.
The money, which representatives from the charity did not ask for or expect, came about through a campaign at the casino that took place throughout the month of October.
“It is absolutely critical for us to not only have this amazing property here support the local community, but take it one step further and reinvest,” said Birtha. “... We’re very honored to be able to make this donation to all of you. One of the things that we did when we looked to build this building, over the 20 years that the tribe here was focused on reinvesting here in the community was always about giving back to everybody here in Yuba-Sutter and Northern California for all the support you have given all of them and all of us on this amazing property.”
Nancy Geweke, with Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, said the donation will mean a lot to not only the charity itself, but the women who will be positively impacted by it.
She said the most the nonprofit had received as a one-time donation was about $20,000 and the most it had been able to raise in a year was $120,000.
“We’ve never received anything this large,” said Geweke. “This is huge. … It’s a really big deal to us. Obviously the amount is wonderful, but this check means another event we didn’t have to put on. It represents 25 more women that we can assist in the year, up to $2,000 each. Our community is so fortunate to have the foundation, but to have a business like this that understands how much it means to keep funds local, to support local organizations.”