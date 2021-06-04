Local companies part of Select Group of Real Estate Services are hosting a life jacket fundraiser over the next few weeks to help promote water safety ahead of the summer season.
Century 21 Select and Coldwell Banker Select, along with the company’s Select Cares Program, have the goal of collecting 2,000 life jackets by June 17 as part of the company-wide fundraiser.
Every year, drowning continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, with children being especially at risk.
Between now and June 17, local Century 21 Select and Coldwell Banker Select offices will serve as drop off locations for anyone who wants to donate and help meet their goal. Century 21 has Yuba-Sutter locations in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Oregon House and Yuba City. Other Yuba City companies serving as drop off locations include Stanford Mortgage, Select Property Management, and Select Group Marketing. Coldwell Banker’s closest location is in Woodland.
The collected life jackets will be donated on June 18 to families, local fire departments and other nonprofit organizations that support water safety.
Community members can also donate by visiting https://bit.ly/3wSLkGN or https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SelectGroup.