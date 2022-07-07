Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland closed out its Undiscovered concert series on Friday with an encore performance by Shane Quidachay, better known as Shane Q from the hit reality TV series “The Voice.”
Quidachay, a Sacramento native, first auditioned for the acclaimed vocal competition in the fall of 2019 with the song “Tennessee Whiskey,” by Chris Stapleton. His performance warranted a rare four chair turn around, giving him his pick of celebrity coaches to choose from.
“I initially thought I would go with Blake Shelton,” said Quidachay. “But I felt most connected to what Kelly Clarkson was saying to me at that moment.”
Those that followed the 17th season of “The Voice” know that Shane Q went on to become one of its top 10 finalists, exiting just two episodes shy of the finale.
“To know I was 1 in 50,000 who made it onto the show, and then to make it that far was just incredible and life affirming,” added Quidachay.
In total, Quidachay spent about five months working on the show and said he’d do it again in a heartbeat.
“The friendships and relationships I made there were some of my biggest takeaways,” said Quidachay. “Now I have connections all over the country, and that’s more valuable to me than the show itself.”
Shortly after “The Voice” wrapped its 17th season, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country. Quidachay, like many citizens, was stuck without a job and unable to truly pursue his passion. As soon as precautionary measures began to lift, Quidachay started hitting up local venues throughout Northern California.
“I play all over, but I do tend to prefer more intimate venues like breweries and wineries,” said Quidachay. “Honestly, I’ve just been excited and happy to be doing what I’m doing and to start regrowing my fan base.”
Playing music and booking gigs is now Quidachay’s full-time job, and he looks forward to expanding his reach to other parts of the country. The 31-year-old musician has had several things on his mind as of late, one being the release of his very first original single, “Off My Mind.”
This song will be dropped on Aug. 5, but fans can catch a premiere live performance with a full band on Aug. 20 at Pine-O-Mine ranch in Apple Hill. In addition to original music, Quidachay has also been contemplating the logistics of lending his talents toward teaching and coaching others.
For Quidachay, playing at Hard Rock was one of the biggest gigs since leaving “The Voice” and emerging from the pandemic.
“Shane’s performance is the big finale for our Undiscovered concert series and the highlight of our Fourth of July weekend,” said Randy Maddocks, director of entertainment at Hard Rock. “Shane was one of our top contenders because he was local and already had a bit of notoriety.”
This Undiscovered concert series was initiated by Hard Rock International in partnership with Playing for Change and the Playing For Change Foundation, an organization dedicated toward connecting the world through music.
Co-founders Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke started Playing for Change with the idea that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. Their initial project involved a mobile recording studio used to capture independent artists throughout America which resulted in their first documentary, “A Cinematic Discovery of Street Music.”
Inspired by these efforts, Hard Rock used Undiscovered as a way to promote emerging talent and raise money for local artists. When Maddocks heard about this opportunity he knew right away it was something he wanted his site to be a part of.
“I actually used to work for a record company when I first started in this business and I love finding people and having them play at my venues,” added Maddocks.
Mary Courie, director of sales and marketing for Hard Rock International, said the series kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, and continued with shows across the globe.
“We’re closing out our 50th anniversary for Hard Rock, and Playing for Change is celebrating their 20th,” explained Courie. “So we did 20 artists from all over the world in 50 days.”
To those interested in pursuing a career in music or entertainment, Quidachay had a few special pieces of advice: “Be patient, be at the top of your game at every moment, and play the part everywhere you go.”
For more on Quidachay, visit Shaneqofficial.com or check out his other platforms at linktr.ee/shaneqofficial.
To learn more about Playing for Change visit playingforchange.com.