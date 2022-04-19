When people think of a realty group, the idea of a charitable organization might not be the first thing that pops into their mind. But the two can and do go hand-in-hand, and Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors (SYAOR) is working to prove just that.
Over the years, the SYAOR Charitable Foundation has raised thousands of dollars to help local kids with their back-to-school needs. On April 12, an auction was held to help SYAOR raise funds for this and its other community service projects.
The next event will be a golf tournament on June 3 at Peach Tree Country Club in Marysville. Proceeds from these events go toward the organization’s “Clothes for Kids” fund available to boys and girls in both Sutter and Yuba counties.
Jacqueline Miller serves SYAOR as chairman of its public relations community.
“We’re kinda revamping everything,” said Miller. “We want to get out to know our community a little bit more and let them know that realtors are not just here to sell their homes. … We really want them to see what we do in the community and the involvement we have that a lot of people don’t see.”
Every year SYAOR receives a list of students in need and then contacts them individually. The students and their parents then meet with a participating realtor at Kohls for a morning of fun and shopping.
“I was one of those kids a long time ago,” said Miller. “So this is a foundation that’s close to my heart, and I’m glad we’re doing it locally as well.”
Last week’s auction had a reportedly good turn out with a lot of networking opportunities. Guests commented on how they were inspired by the generosity they saw there. The SYAOR Charitable Foundation has also helped victims of the Cascade fire and offers a scholarship and a spelling bee program in addition to its food and clothing charities.
For more information or to make a donation, visit syaor.com/syaor-foundation. It can also be found on Facebook with recent posts using the hashtag #syaorfun.