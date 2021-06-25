The Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors awarded $13,000 in scholarships this year to local graduates planning to attend college.
Scholarship Chairwoman Debbie Honeycutt said the association has awarded scholarships to deserving high school students for over 45 years, in addition to purchasing school clothes and backpacks for needy children every year.
As part of the scholarship process, each applicant is asked to send their transcripts, awards and letters of recommendation, along with a letter highlighting information about who they are, their volunteer efforts, and their involvement in sports or jobs.
“The scholarship committee carefully reads each page of every application and awards what the committee believes the most deserving students – usually a difficult choice,” Honeycutt said in a press release.
This year, 10 students were given the awards – eight awards of $1,375 each and two at $1,000 each.
In Yuba County, students awarded the $1,375 scholarship included Julianna Zemko (CORE Charter School), Navjot Kaur Gill (Lindhurst High), and Elias Guzeman and Zoe Rosales (Marysville High School).
In Sutter County, students that were awarded the $1,375 scholarship included Tejir Shergill and Simaprest Kaur (River Valley High School), and Emma Cucchi and Theodore Bravos (Sutter Union High School).
The association’s Lloyd Leighton SR $1,000 Community Service Award was given to Damian Teria (Live Oak High School). A $1,000 Brad Burris High Achiever Scholarship – new this year – was awarded to Sureen Heer (River Valley High School).
The scholarships were presented to the students at their various award days or graduations.