Gregory and Virginia Colunio lost everything in the Cascade Fire. Almost two years after the harrowing blaze ripped through Loma Rica, they’re close to moving back into their home.
The Oct. 9, 2017 fire burned close to 10,000 acres, destroyed more than 140 homes and 120 outbuildings and killed four people, and the Colunio’s feel grateful to have survived.
“It was a miracle we got out,” said Gregory Colunio. “We have a cat and two dogs and were able to gather them and get them off the property during the evacuation.”
They lost their home, a 1,000-square-foot barn, a fifth wheel and a manufactured home but were determined to rebuild because of their connection to the small, tight-knit Yuba County foothills community.
“Loma Rica is like a family and we’re part of the family up here, so we just felt that we needed to take the step and go for it with rebuilding the house,” he said. “We’ve grown accustomed to living there and we’ve made a lot of friends over the years.”
Initially, they considered moving out of the state and looked at other properties in Loma Rica before deciding to rebuild on their own property.
“We thought about moving to Arizona and Oregon but they have problems there too,” he said. “Our new home is going in the same spot. We had a two-story house but instead of building another two-story home, we’re going with a single-story that’s a little bigger.”
Prior to living in Loma Rica, they were in Marysville but moved to the foothills to care for Virginia’s mother, Nellie Thielsen and stayed in the home and community after she died.
“We’ve been living up here since 2004 in Loma Rica,” he said. “It was my mother-in-law’s property so we sold our house in Marysville to take care of her.”
For some time after the fire, they’ve been living on the Cross Star Trail property on a fifth wheel and look forward to moving into the home within the next couple of months.
“We’re trying to get the house done but we were going to buy another piece of land in Loma Rica and had blueprints made for a different home on the new property,” Gregory Colunio said. “It was a miracle that we were able to use the plans for the property that we looked at buying for rebuilding on our existing property.”
He said there are a lot of people, organizations and businesses who helped his family during and after the blaze.
“The community has been really supportive of us and so many others who were in the fire and I’m really thankful,” he said. “The Loma Rica Foothills Lions Club helped us out with our well, The Red Cross was very helpful, Copy City in Marysville helped us with faxing documents, New Earth Market gave gift cards to the people involved in the fire and the Gold Eagle Market gave discounts on food to people.”
He said that his brother-in-law, Doc Thielsen and a neighbor have also been very helpful during the rebuild process. As a Marine Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, he’s grateful to those who helped amid the chaos.
“The firefighters, first responders, California Highway Patrol, sheriff’s were all very helpful to us during the fire,” he said.