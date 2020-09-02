Capping off the 2020 legislative session, state lawmakers worked right up to the midnight deadline on Monday, passing bills that touched on everything from an eviction moratorium to COVID-19 protections.
Local Assemblyman James Gallagher said this year’s session was unprecedented due to the ongoing pandemic. At one point, the session was recessed for more than two months.
“I think that resulted in a lot of stuff getting pushed off until the very end,” Gallagher said. “I felt like we should’ve found some way to meet remotely for committee hearings, that way we could’ve continued to vet bills and get input, which I think makes for better policy making. I felt that there were many ideas that needed to be vetted much more and have thorough discussions before we made a decision on them.”
Local lawmakers said that last minute push to get bills through has been a common theme in the state.
“The last minute changes to major policy on the last night of session cannot be tolerated,” said state Sen. Jim Nielsen. “There was an attempt by Democrats to limit the discussions among lawmakers, thereby silencing citizens’ voices through their representatives. That isn’t democracy. Senate Republicans viciously fought for fair and open debates.”
In the Senate, one of the most controversial bills – Senate Bill 145 – was pushed through as the deadline loomed, Nielsen said. The bill is meant to reduce the penalty for an adult who had sexual intercourse with a child as young as 14, so long as the age difference is within 10 years, he said.
“A 14 year old is a child – a child who is easily influenced and susceptible to grooming,” Nielsen said. “I call upon the governor to veto this repulsive legislation.”
Another significant bill to pass near the deadline, and be signed into law by the governor, was AB 3088, which is a new law that includes protections for tenants to shield them from evictions due to COVID-19-related back rent through Feb. 1, 2021.
“I think the best answer to this was to ensure the EDD problem was fixed because most people can’t pay their rent because they either lost their jobs or their hours were cut, so if we solved that issue, we could’ve solved people’s ability to pay rent,” Gallagher said. “But nonetheless, everyone wanted to do something to help those at risk of being evicted.”
Another controversial bill that was close to passing but failed was SB 731, which would’ve established a process to decertify law enforcement officers who commit misconduct. While he’s supportive of the state establishing a police decommissioning process, Gallagher felt the latest piece of legislation was lacking in areas and wasn’t well thought out.
In terms of positives for the year, Gallagher said he was able to pass a handful of bills that were important to him, including a social media child protection act, a local government campaign finance transparency bill, and a piece of legislation that allows multi-disciplinary teams from the Yuba-Sutter area to share data in their efforts to address the homelessness issue. There was also progress made on a number of criminal justice reform bills, as well as legislation meant to help address mental health issues throughout the state that he supported.
“So, those were the bright lights for this year, but they were obviously overshadowed by how crazy this session was,” Gallagher said.
Next session
The California State Legislature is scheduled to reconvene near the start of the new year, unless a special session is called in the meantime to address the ongoing pandemic, though Gov. Gavin Newsom has indicated he has no plans to call lawmakers back to Sacramento.
When lawmakers do come back, Gallagher expects the most pressing issues will revolve around housing, criminal justice reform, economic recovery and how best to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
With unemployment at historic levels, Nielsen said, the governor and Legislature must focus on ways to encourage job creation and retention.
“Nearly three million Californians are jobless,” he said. “We must pave the path to create a more business-friendly environment so Californians can get back to work.”
Nielsen also hopes lawmakers can come together to find a comprehensive solution to the state’s wildfire issues, as well as its energy problems.
“We live in the fifth largest economy in the world, not in a Third World country,” Nielsen said. “Rolling blackouts and shutoffs are not acceptable. Energy lines must be properly maintained, and there must be diverse sources of energy.”